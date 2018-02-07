Supermicro Expands Edge Computing and Network Appliance Portfolio with New High Density SoC Solutions

Mini-ITX platforms based on the New IntelXeonD-2100 SoC (System-on-a-Chip) Processor for compact high-performance, low power, feature rich embedded and IoT (Internet of Things) applications

SAN JOSE, California, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Super Micro Computer, Inc.(NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today announced several new additions to its edge computing and network appliance portfolio based on the new IntelXeonD-2100 SoC (System-on-a-Chip) processor.

Leveraging its deep expertise in server technology, Supermicro is bringing customers some of the first IntelXeonD-2100 System-on-a-Chip (SoC) processor-based solutions. The company's X11SDV series motherboards offer infrastructure optimization by combining the performance and advanced intelligence of IntelXeonprocessors into a dense, lower-power system-on-a-chip. Supermicro is introducing a wide range of new systems to the market including compact embedded systems, rackmount embedded systems, as well as multi-node MicroCloud and SuperBlade systems.

With server-class reliability, availability and serviceability (RAS) features now available in an ultra-dense, low-power device, Supermicro X11SDV platforms deliver balanced compute and storage for intelligent edge computing and network appliances. These advanced technology building blocks offer the best workload optimized solutions and long life availability with the IntelXeonD-2100 processor family, available with up to 18 processor cores, up to 512GB DDR4 four-channel memory operating at 2666MHz, up to four 10GbE LAN ports with RDMA support, and available with integrated IntelQuickAssist Technology (IntelQAT) crypto/encrypt/decrypt acceleration engine and internal storage expansion options including mini-PCIe, M.2 and NVMe support.

"These compact new Supermicro Embedded Building Block solutions bring advanced technologies and performance into a dense, low-power system-on-a-chip architecture, extending intelligence to the data center and network edge," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "With the vast growth of data driven workloads across embedded applications worldwide, Supermicro remains dedicated to developing powerful, agile, and scalable IoT gateway and compact server, storage and networking solutions that deliver the best end to end ecosystems for ease of deployment and open scalability."

Supermicro's new SYS-E300-9D is a compact box embedded system that is well-suited for the following applications: network security appliance, SD-WAN, vCPE controller box, and NFV edge computing server. Based on Supermicro's X11SDV-4C-TLN2F mini-ITX motherboard with four-core, 60-watt Intel Xeon D-2123IT SoC this system supports up to 512GB memory, dual 10GbE RJ45 ports, quad USB ports, and one SATA/SAS hard drive, SSD or NVMe SSD.

The new SYS-5019D-FN8TP is a compact (less than 10-inch depth) 1U rackmount embedded system that is ideal for cloud and virtualization, network appliance and embedded applications. Featuring Supermicro's X11SDV-8C-TP8F flex-ATX motherboard supporting the eight-core, 80-watt Intel Xeon D-2146NT SoC, this power and space efficient system with built-in Intel QAT crypto and compression supports up to 512GB memory, four GbE RJ45 ports, dual 10GbE SFP+ and dual 10GbE RJ45 ports, dual USB 3.0 ports, four 2.5" internal SATA/SAS hard drives or SSDs, and internal storage expansion options including mini-PCIe, M.2 and NVMe support.

Supermicro is introducing two new MicroCloud servers based on the new processors. Perfect for cloud computing, dynamic web serving, dedicated hosting, content delivery network, memory caching, and corporate applications, these systems support eight hot-pluggable server nodes in a 3U enclosure with a centralized IPMI server management port. The SYS-5039MD8-H8TNR features the 8-core, 65-watt Intel Xeon D-2141i SoC, and the new SYS-5039MD18-H8TNR features the 18-core, 86-watt Intel Xeon D-2191 SoC. Each server node for these MicroCloud systems supports up to 512GB of ECC memory, one PCI-E 3.0 x16 expansion slot, two hybrid storage drives that support U.2 NVMe/SATA3, two M.2 NVMe/SATA3 connectors, and dual GbE ports.

Supermicro's 4U/8U SuperBlade enclosures feature blade servers that support new Intel Xeon D-2100 System-on-a-Chip (SoC) processors, including the 18-core D-2191 processor as well as the 16-core D2187NT processor with 100G Crypto/Compression. The blade servers support up to 512GB DDR4 memory, hot-plug 2.5" U.2 NVMe/SATA drives, M.2 NVMe, and 25Gb\10Gb Ethernet and 100G IntelOmni-Path (OPA) or 100G EDR InfiniBand. Redundant chassis management Modules (CMM) with industry standard IPMI management tools, high-performance switches, integrated power supplies and cooling fans, Battery Backup Modules (BBP) make this all-in-one blade solution ideal for datacenter and cloud applications.

