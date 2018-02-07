SeeThruEquity Issues Update on Social Reality, Inc. (SRAX) with Target Price of $8.40

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2018 / SeeThruEquity, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on smallcap and microcap public companies, today announced it has issued an update on Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) and updated its target price to $8.40.

The report is available here: February 2018 Update Note.

Based in Los Angeles, Social Reality (NASDAQ: SRAX) operates a digital marketing and data management platform that delivers tools to reach and reveal valuable audiences to advertising agencies and brands. SRAX leverages machine learning technology to analyze marketing data in order to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across multiple marketing channels. The company's revenue streams stem from targeted, data-driven solutions for online, mobile, and social media campaigns, a real-time adserve bidding (RTB) exchange, and custom platforms for large brands. SRAX is primarily focused on serving customers in the consumer-packaged goods, pharmaceutical, automotive and sports industries. The company is also in the process of launching a new and potentially disruptive solution, the BIGtoken and Blockchain Identification Graph (BIG) Platform. BIGtoken is designed to empower consumers to receive cryptocurrency in exchange for sharing their personal information marketers, creating an incentives-based platform and eliminating intermediaries such as Experian.

We are updating our coverage of SRAX following recent results and significant developments at the company over the last year. In October 2016, SRAX completed an uplisting to the Nasdaq CM, and since that time the company has improved its access to capital, including a recent $5.2mn debt raise, and executed a strategic repositioning focused on higher margin revenue opportunities, rationalizing operating expenses, and taking measures to unlock strategic value in the business.

Highlights of recent developments include:

SRAX completed an uplisting to the Nasdaq CM in 4Q16, which management has indicated has improved its access to capital and visibility.

SRAX completed a $5.2mn convertible debt raise in October 2017, which removes some pressure from the company's balance sheet so that it can focus on execution and launch new growth products.

SRAX's is launching a new BIG Blockchain Identification Graph (BIG) Platform, which is designed to empower consumers to control and profit from how their personal information is used by marketers, potentially disrupting a $100+ billion market.

SRAX has re-focused its business on higher margin opportunities, foregoing less profitable revenues and increasing its gross margins to 55.8% in 3Q17 versus 26.7% in 3Q16.

SRAX has engaged an investment bank to pursue strategic alternatives to unlock the value of its high growth SRAXmd solution, which reaches provides advertising solutions to pharmaceutical and medical device companies targeting over 400,000 healthcare service providers and patients.

Updating price target to $8.40

We are updating our price target for SRAX to reflect recent results and developments at the company. We see SRAX as an intriguing high risk, high potential company targeting growth areas of the digital marketing sector, with possible catalysts including the sale of SRAXmd and the launch of the BIGtoken Blockchain Identification Graph (BIG) Platform.

Please review important disclosures at www.seethruequity.com.

About Social Reality, Inc.

SRAX (Social Reality, Inc.; NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and data management platform delivering the tools to reach and reveal valuable audiences. SRAX's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through an omnichannel approach that integrates all aspects of the advertising experience into one platform, SRAX discovers new and measurable opportunities that amplify campaign performance and maximize profits. www.srax.com

About SeeThruEquity

Since its founding in 2011, SeeThruEquity has been committed to its core mission: providing impactful, high quality research on underfollowed smallcap and microcap equities. SeeThruEquity has pioneered an innovative business model for equity research that is not paid for and is unbiased. SeeThruEquity is the host of acclaimed investor conferences that are the ultimate event for publicly traded companies with market capitalizations less than $1 billion.

SeeThruEquity is approved to contribute its research reports and estimates to Thomson One Analytics (First Call), the leading estimates platform on Wall Street, as well as Capital IQ and FactSet. SeeThruEquity maintains one of the industry's most extensive databases of opt-in institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

For more information visit www.seethruequity.com.

Contact:

SeeThruEquity

info@seethruequity.com

SOURCE: SeeThruEquity