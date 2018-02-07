Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their updated global age-related macular degeneration market report. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This report will revisit key topics such as drivers, trends, and challenges influencing the market. Technavio researchers will also analyze the top key regions and their market shares, where the countries with the highest growth opportunities will be highlighted. These subjects will be re-evaluated to determine what changes have taken place over the intervening years and how this will impact the market's growth.

The updated research report on the global age-related macular degeneration market is an integral part of Technavio's cardiovascular and metabolic disordersportfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the cardiovascular and metabolic disorders sector, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include inflammatory bowel disease market, rheumatoid arthritis drugs market, and diabetic retinopathy market.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global age-related macular degeneration market predicted that the Americas led the market in 2015 with 51% share. The growing elderly population and the increasing patient assistance programs by governmental and non-governmental organizations in the US were listed as two of the most crucial factors contributing to the market's growth.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Technological advances in the healthcare sector and improved diagnosis facilities are proving to be the primary drivers for the market. Implementation of techniques such as fluorescein angiography, wherein a fluorescein dye is injected into a vein in the arm, is helping to improve the diagnosis rate in the market."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Predictions of the market based on industry lifecycle, market innovation, new M&A and disruption threats

