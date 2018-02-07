Reykjavík, 2018-02-07 15:04 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New owners of Magma Energy Sweden's parent company have opted to pay in full outstanding debt of a bond issued in relation to the sale of Orkuveita Reykjavíkur's (OR; Reykjavík Energy) shares in HS Orka hf. in year 2009. The payment, due in April 2018, amounted to USD 39 million or nearly ISK 4 billion.



The bond has been referred to among risks in OR's Financial Reports. Having received the final payment, this risk has been eliminated.



Contact: Ingvar Stefánsson CFO +354 516 6100