Global Glyphosate Market 2017-2022 - Spraying, Dusting, Soil Treatment, and Others

Global Glyphosate Market is expected to reach USD 10,675.9 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

Global glyphosate market is mainly driven by the growing need to increase crop yield and quality, reduction of arable land, emergence of advanced agricultural practices and technologies, and increasing crop yield losses due to weeds. However, environmental and human hazards with the use of glyphosate herbicides, growing organic farming and demand for organic food, and the stringent government laws and regulations hampers the growth of this market to some extent.

Market Segmentation



The global glyphosate market is mainly segmented by formulation (liquid form and solid form), by application (spraying, dusting, soil treatment, and others), by crop type (cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetable, turf & ornamentals, and others), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

In case of crop type, cereals & grains commanded the largest share in the global glyphosate market in 2016, owing to the large production of cereal & grain crops across the globe and increasing adoption by farmers to control the yield losses due to weeds.

Geographic Overview



Geographically, the global glyphosate market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analyzed at a country level with the detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Latin America accounted for the largest share in the global glyphosate market in 2016, followed by Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

The major share of the Latin American region is mainly attributed to the large arable land, increasing demand for crop yield & efficiency, adoption of new farming practices, and increasing crop yield losses due to weeds. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to large area under agriculture cultivation, and rising need to ensure the food safety for its continuously growing population.

