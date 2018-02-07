Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their updated report on the global aviation fuel market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will present an analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available. Key topics such as drivers and trends influencing the market, geographical and product segmentation, and leading competitors will be revisited. Technavio's analysts will re-evaluate these subjects to determine what changes have taken place over the intervening years and how this will impact the market.

The updated research report on the global aviation fuel market is an integral part of Technavio's oil and gas portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the oil and gas sector, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include offshore drilling market, offshore oil and gas market, syngas market, and styrene market.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global aviation fuel market highlighted that the US was the major contributor to the market. Air fleet additions and upgradations in the US military sector have been leading towards the increase in the number of aircraft.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Developed countries have started investing in biofuel. However, these investments have mostly been short-lived due to the long gestation period for returns. The airlines refrain from bulk purchase of biofuels as they are not commercially available at a competitive price. To tackles this issue, several countries have implemented regulations that mandate the reduction of greenhouse emissions and encourage the use of biofuels in airplanes."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Comprehensive study of the aviation fuel market

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Prediction of the market based on drivers, trends, and challenges

Segmentation analysis based on key regions and their market shares

The report on the global aviation fuel market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

