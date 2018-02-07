

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ticketmaster (LYV) announced an extension of its ticketing partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA). Twenty-four NBA teams currently use Ticketmaster as their secondary ticketing provider. Ticketmaster will also continue to power NBATickets.com, the Official Resale Marketplace for the NBA, WNBA, and NBA G League.



The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League, set to launch in May 2018.



