Global Plant Based Protein Market 2017-2022: Soy, Wheat, Pea, Canola, Potato, Rice, Corn Protein and Others

The "Plant Based Protein Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global plant based protein market is expected to reach USD 10,892.3 million by 2022 supported by a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.



The market is mainly driven by increasing awareness about the benefits of protein and growing demand for protein rich diet, growing health & wellness trend, increasing consumers' focus on meat alternatives, rising demand from food & beverage industry, and various advancements in ingredient technologies such as microencapsulation. However, significant preference to animal based protein and fluctuating raw material prices hampers the growth of this market to some extent.



The global plant based protein market is mainly segmented by type (soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, canola protein, potato protein, rice protein, corn protein, and others), and by application (food and beverages, animal feed, nutrition and health supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others).

Geographically, the global plant based protein market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analysed at a country level with the detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. North America accounted for the major share in the global plant based protein market in 2016, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The major share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the well established food and beverage industry, rising concerns over animal products and protein, increasing vegan population, growing preference for meat alternatives, increasing demand for healthy & nutritional products, and health & wellness trend.



However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a rapid pace mainly due to the increasing protein rich diet awareness, increasing health consciousness, booming food & beverages industry, growing economy, rapid urbanization, and large base of vegan population.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of type, application, and regions/countries?

What is the historical market for plant based protein across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?

What are the major drivers, restrains, opportunities, and challenges in the global plant based protein market?

Who are the major players in the global plant based protein market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global plant based protein market?

What are the recent developments in the global plant based protein market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global plant based protein market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global plant based protein market and how do they compete with the global players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Awareness About the Benefits of Protein and Growing Demand for Protein Rich Diet

4.2.2. Growing Health and Wellness Trend

4.2.3. Increasing Consumer Focus on Meat Alternatives

4.2.4. Growing Demand from Food and Beverage Industry

4.2.5. Advancement in Ingredient Technologies: Microencapsulation

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Significant Preference for Animal Based Protein

4.3.2. Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

4.4. Challenges

4.4.1. Increasing Soy-Free and Gluten-Free Trend

4.5. Opportunities

4.5.1. Aquatic Plants - New and Emerging Source of Protein

4.5.2. Increasing Inclination towards Vegan Diet

4.5.3. Emerging Economies- Southeast Asia, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

4.6. Market Share Analysis



5. Global Plant Based Protein Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Soy Protein

5.2.1. Soy Protein Concentrates

5.2.2. Soy Protein Isolates

5.2.3. Textured Soy Protein

5.2.4. Soy Flour, Grits, and Chunks

5.3. Wheat Protein

5.3.1. Vital Wheat Gluten

5.3.2. Wheat Protein Isolates

5.3.3. Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein

5.3.4. Textured Wheat Protein

5.4. Pea Protein

5.4.1. Pea Protein Isolate

5.4.2. Pea Protein Concentrate

5.4.3. Others

5.5. Canola Protein

5.6. Potato Protein

5.7. Rice Protein

5.8. Corn Protein

5.9. Others



6. Global Plant Based Protein Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Food and Beverages

6.2.1. Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

6.2.2. Bakery

6.2.3. Meat Analogue

6.2.4. Dairy and Dairy Alternatives

6.2.5. Cereals & Snacks

6.2.6. Beverages

6.2.7. Others

6.3. Animal Feed

6.4. Nutrition & Health Supplements

6.5. Pharmaceuticals

6.6. Others



7. Plant Based Protein Market, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. Rest of World



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. New Product Launches

8.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

8.4. Expansions

8.5. Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations



9. Company Profiles



AMCO Proteins (U.S.)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Axiom Foods Inc. (U.S.)

Beneo GmbH ( Germany )

) Burcon Nutrascience Corporation ( Canada )

) CHS Inc. (U.S.)

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

Corbion NV (the Netherland)

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA ( Belgium )

) Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Farbest Brands (U.S.)

Glanbia plc. ( Ireland )

) Glico Nutrition Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Ingredion Inc. (U.S.)

Kerry Group ( Ireland )

) NOW Foods (U.S.)

Roquette Freres Le Romarin ( France )

) Sotexpro ( France )

) Tate & Lyle Plc (U.K.)

Wilmar International Ltd. ( Singapore )

