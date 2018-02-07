Nylon Films for Liquid Packaging Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of Just Under US$ 600 Mn by the end of 2027

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Growing preference for flexible packaging is helping the global nylon films for liquid packaging market to grow at a robust CAGR during 2017-2027. This market has been studied in depth and the findings presented in a new research report published by Future Market Insights titled 'Nylon Films for Liquid Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 - 2027.' Rigid packaging products, which were traditionally preferred in pharmaceutical and food industries, are rapidly being replaced by flexible packaging products. Growing preference for flexible packaging particularly for high performance applications is expected to generate new market opportunities for packaging barrier films. This comprehensive research report covers various aspects of the current scenario and future prospects of the global nylon films for liquid packaging market. According to the report, the market is expected to reach a valuation of just under US$ 600 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Nylon Films for Liquid Packaging Market: Trends and Opportunities

The report highlights some of the new trends prevailing in the market. These trends indicate that food safety concerns and the need for extended shelf life is driving demand for aseptic packaging worldwide. Moreover, aseptic cartons are lightweight and thus are easy to stock. Lately, plastic is being widely used as a raw material for manufacturing beverage packaging products. Plastic provides many functional aids such as lightweight nature, supply chain benefits, low costs, sustainability and convenience for consumers. Rigid and flexible PET are the spotlight among all the resins available in the global market. Additionally, the usage of Nylon MXD6 as a barrier material in manufacturing containers/bottles for storing carbonated beverages is fast gaining prominence. Businesses can make use of the various lucrative opportunities created by these trends to grow their customer base and compete efficiently in the industry. Brands can offer products with a longer shelf life and convenient user experience to consumers with the help of flexible packaging solutions. Plastic flexible packaging products can be manufactured in opaque as well as transparent forms depending upon the specific merchandising requirements of products.

Global Nylon Films for Liquid Packaging Market: Segmental Analysis

Based on product type, the pouches segment leads the global market with an expected revenue share of over US$ 500 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. In terms of application, the hot fill packaging segment is expected to dominate the global market with a projected market share of over US$ 220 Mn by the end of 2027. However, the ESL segment is expected to lead with a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

by the end of 2027. However, the ESL segment is expected to lead with a higher growth rate during the forecast period. By end use, the beverages segment is ahead of all other segments with a higher revenue share expected during the period of study. However, the industrial segment is predicted to lead in terms of CAGR during the assessment period.

Based on region, APEJ dominates the global market with the highest expected market share and CAGR. The APEJ nylon films for liquid packaging market is expected to hold a valuation of over US$ 230 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Global Nylon Films for Liquid Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players mentioned in the report along with their brief profiles include SIG Combibloc Group AG, Elopak SA, Bemis Company, Inc., Winpak Ltd, DS Smith Plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Nampak Ltd, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Amcor Ltd.etc.

