Ceramic Adhesives Market Worth 7.84 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Ceramic Adhesives Market by Chemistry Type (Cement-based, Epoxy, Acrylic, Silicone, Cyanoacrylate), Application (Building & Construction, Dental), Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, Central & South America) - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to reach USD 7.84 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2022. The Ceramic Adhesives Market is projected to grow from USD 6.12 billion in 2017 to USD 7.84 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the Ceramic Adhesives Market across the globe can be attributed to increased demand for ceramic adhesives from the building & construction industry due to increasing number of residential and commercial buildings being constructed across the globe.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 122 market data Tables and38 Figures spread through 151 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Ceramic Adhesives Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ceramic-adhesives-market-39220176.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Based on chemistry type, the cement-based segment of the Ceramic Adhesives Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, both in terms of volume and value, during the forecast period.

Based on chemistry type, the cement-based segment of the Ceramic Adhesives Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, both in terms of volume and value. This segment is also projected to lead the Ceramic Adhesives Market, both in terms of volume and value, during the forecast period. The growth of the cement-based segment of the Ceramic Adhesives Market can be attributed to the low cost of cement-based ceramic adhesives and their exceptional bonding characteristics. Inorganic cement-based ceramic adhesives offer better performance at high temperatures than conventional polymers. Moreover, these adhesives are extremely durable and offer high shear strength, which makes them the most crucial element in any construction site. Cement-based ceramic adhesives have the ability to store and radiate heat. Inorganic cement-based ceramic adhesives are made from high-quality materials consisting of binders, additives, and other ceramics. These inorganic cement-based ceramic adhesives offer excellent bonding strength, high-temperature resistance, and increased thermal and electrical insulation.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=39220176

Among applications, the building & construction segment is projected to lead the Ceramic Adhesives Market, both in terms of volume and value, during the forecast period.

In the construction industry, ceramic adhesives are mainly used for the installation of tiles & flooring, roofing, and wall coverings. The construction of smart cities and renovation of existing buildings in the Asia Pacific region are expected to drive the growth of the Ceramic Adhesives Market in the region between 2017 and 2022. The increasing use of ceramic adhesives in building & construction application can also be attributed to the increasing requirement for residential housings, theme parks, hotels, and other commercial centers in the emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil.

The demand for ceramic adhesives is growing in emerging economies due to increasing number of ongoing infrastructure development projects such as high-speed rail tracks, roads, airports, and nuclear plants. The increasing focus of the governments on infrastructure development in countries such as Brazil, Argentina, India, China, and Vietnam is also fueling the growth of the building & construction application segment of the Ceramic Adhesives Market across the globe.

The Asia Pacific Ceramic Adhesives Market is witnessing rapid growth due to significant economic progress and increased number of infrastructure development projects in various countries of the region. Increased building & construction activities in the region are also expected to propel the demand for ceramic adhesives from the Asia Pacific region.

Key market players in the Ceramic Adhesives Market

Key players operating in the Ceramic Adhesives Market are 3M (US), Bostik (France), Sika (Switzerland), Henkel (Germany), H.B. Fuller Construction Products (US), BASF (Germany), MAPEI (Italy), Ardex (Germany), Laticrete International (US), Terraco (Sweden), Saint-Gobain Weber (France), and Fosroc (UK).

Inquiry before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=39220176

Browse Related Reports

Floor Adhesive Market by Type (Epoxy, Urethane, Acrylic, and Vinyl), Application (Tile & Stone, Carpet, Wood, and Laminate), Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based and Hot-melt based), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/floor-adhesive-market-37475603.html



Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market by Chemistry (Cementitious and Epoxy), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Institutional), and Type of Construction Activity (New Construction and Repairs & Renovation) - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/tile-stone-adhesive-market-117335016.html



Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets