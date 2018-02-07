VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - February 07, 2018) - Imagin Medical (CSE: IME) (CSE: IME.CN) (CNSX: IME) (OTC PINK: IMEXF) (FRANKFURT: DPD2) (STUT: DPD2) (the "Company"), as a follow-up to the announcement dated January 22, released additional information concerning the research study being conducted at the University of Rochester Medical Center using the i/Blue Imaging System.

A number of clinical procedures have been performed and technical progress continues as this investigative research program focuses on the rapid interoperative identification of bladder cancer. Recruitment of additional subjects is ongoing, and procedures continue to be coordinated with the lead investigator's surgical schedule. Transurethral resection of bladder lesions is standard of care and is routinely performed when bladder cancer is suspected. The present clinical trial is being conducted in this context. Multispectral cystoscopic images are recorded and tissue samples sent to the pathology laboratory for evaluation immediately following each surgery. As experience is gained, the Company's development team, in concert with the UR investigative team, continues to refine components and methods in order to optimize performance in subsequent procedures.

"Imagin is pleased with the study's progress to date and we're confident we will achieve the goal of visualizing bladder cancer in less than 15 minutes," said Jim Hutchens, Imagin's President and CEO. "We will report on study progress as information becomes available."

After adequate data is collected, the study's investigative team will focus on achieving publication in peer-reviewed urologic literature and, until that time, results released will be those that will not compromise publication. Results will also be published by the University of Rochester on www.clinicaltrials.gov according to the Research Study Guidelines. For further information on the study, visit, Near Infrared Fluorescence Imaging for Bladder Cancer Detection.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is developing imaging solutions for the early detection of cancer during minimally invasive surgeries. The Company believes it will radically improve the way physicians detect cancer where endoscopes are used. Imagin's initial target market is bladder cancer, a major cancer worldwide, the sixth most prevalent in the U.S., and the most costly cancer to treat due to a greater than 50% recurrence rate. Developed at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, this advanced, ultrasensitive imaging technology is based upon improved optical designs and advanced light sensors. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company's imaging system will work in the manner expected, except as required under applicable securities legislation; the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

