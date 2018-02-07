

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) said it is relocating its global headquarters from downtown Manhattan to its current Nasdaq MarketSite location at The Durst Organization's 4 Times Square.



Nasdaq stated that the 10th floor will be home to a state-of-the-art event space as an extension of the Nasdaq MarketSite and feature a 2,100 square foot outdoor terrace overlooking Times Square, above the world-famous Nasdaq Tower, for Nasdaq clients and prospects with the capacity to host more than 400 people for corporate events. The 15-year lease for 145,000 square feet, includes an extension of the current 24,000 square foot MarketSite lease.



The three-year MarketSite expansion and relocation initiative will commence construction this summer and is slated for completion in December 2021, with phased move-ins beginning in spring 2019.



4 Times Square has recently undergone a $140 million capital improvement program. The 45,600 square foot amenity floor, featuring a café and coffee bar run by Michelin Star Chef Claus Meyer and first-class conference, meeting and event spaces managed by Convene, will open to tenants and their guests later this year.



The Durst Organization has already leased over half of the space formerly occupied by Condé Nast. The Nasdaq deal marks the first of the building's upper floors to be leased prior to Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom's departure in 2020.



