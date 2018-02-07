Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their updated report on the global ceramic tiles market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The new report covers the major products and services offered by top competitors operating in the market. The competitive analysis provides detailed information on crucial factors such as the market strategies implemented by the key players. Such information on competitors is expected to help the clients gain market superiority and increase their market share, especially in niche markets.

The updated research report on the global ceramic tiles market is an integral part of Technavio's construction portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the construction sector, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include mining equipment market, flooring market, construction equipment market, and tower crane market.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global ceramic tiles market segments the market into three regions: APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. The increasing construction activity across the globe has been a major factor for the market's growth.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Influential aspects such as durability and ease of maintenance of ceramic tiles are fueling the market demand. Attributes such as low cost and high durability are expected to drive the demand for ceramic tiles in hospitals, laboratories, and residential buildings. When compared to regular paints, ceramic tiles are being widely adopted due to their stain and germ resistance properties which also healthy and affordable."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and forecast through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Changing competitive scenarios and a detailed vendor analysis

The report on the global ceramic tiles market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

