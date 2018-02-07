Fiancia Limited UK Announces Pre-sale ICO on 1st March, Also Releases White Papers of its Revolutionary Crypto Currency Copy Trading Platform and the Dedicated Crypto TV News Channel

LONDON, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fiancia is a UK based limited liability financial technology startup with the goal to launch a copy trading platform for cryptocurrency and TV channel dedicated to crypto technology. Cryptocurrencies are getting worldwide popularity and millions of investors all over the world want to engage in the trading of these currencies. Fiancia is offering a fitting solution to all those people with its copy trading platform. Professional and part-time traders will be able to develop a trading plan on this platform. Other investors will be able to subscribe traders to replicate trader's trades in their account. The execution of trades will be in real time. In this way, nonprofessional investors will be able to make a profit with the help of professional traders. All traders will be ranked according to their past performance to ensure transparency.

The user interface is comprehensive yet very user-friendly so that all kinds of users can utilize every feature of this trading platform. All users will be able to see their transaction, charts of currency pairs and feeds. Fiancia is also launching a TV channel dedicated to crypto technology to complement the deal. The content of this TV channel will cover every aspect of cryptocurrencies to give maximum value o its users with the help of professional traders, programmers, economy experts and technology geeks. Traders and investors would be able to tune to this channel at any time of the day to get the updates.

Fiancia Limited has decided to launch Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in order to complete its project in minimum possible time and to allow investors to get benefit through FIN tokens which are expected to start rising quickly after the launch of demo version and listing of FIN coin in the first quarter of 2018. The pre-ICO will be started from 1st March 2018 with the aim to raise 30,00 ETH. This pre-release will end on 31st March 2018 but can end sooner if the target of 30,00 ETH achieved early. The first few days of the presale is indicating that target will be achieved before the deadline.Currently, more than expected investors have already become the part of pre-ICO.

CEO of Fiancia, Mr Babar Mahmood is pleased with recent proceedings and expressed his feelings in a statement

"We have been working extremely hard since last 7 to 8 months to develop a revolutionary platform for the trading cryptocurrency. We are just inches away from launching this high-tech platform. We want people all over the world to have the taste of cryptocurrency, therefore, our trading platform and TV channel will be accessible to people in 180 countries."

If you want to learn more about the Fiancia and its projects then visits www.fiancia.io. You will also be able to access white papers and bios of members winning team of Fiancia.

Fiancia Limited is also on social media:

Website:- www.fiancia.io.

Email:-support@fiancia.io

Telegram:- https://telegram.me/fianciacoin

Facebook:- https://web.facebook.com/fianciacoin/

Twitter:- https://twitter.com/FianciaCoin

Linked In:-https://www.linkedin.com/company/fiancia-limited-uk/