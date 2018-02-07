

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Vice President Mike Pence has announced that the United States will soon unveil the toughest and most aggressive round of economic sanctions on North Korea.



'We have brought unprecedented diplomatic and economic pressure to bear on North Korea through our maximum pressure campaign,' the Vice President said at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Wednesday.



Pence made it clear that Washington will continue to isolate North Korea until it abandons its nuclear and ballistic missile programs once and for all.



Pence completed his first day in Japan where he met with Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, participated in a bilateral meeting and a joint press conference with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and reaffirmed the United States' unwavering commitment to the United States-Japan alliance.



The Vice President's day began with a visit to the Japanese Ministry of Defense.



Thursday, the Vice President will travel to Yokota Air Base to receive a briefing on US-Japan bilateral ballistic defense capabilities and address the members of both the Armed Forces.



He will then travel to Seoul to further discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula. Vice President Pence and the Second Lady will also lead the U.S. Delegation to the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeonchang to reinforce the strong U.S. presence on the Korean Peninsula and send a clear message of American resolve to the North Korean regime, the White House said.



