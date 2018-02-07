Global Microencapsulation Market Opportunity, Analysis and Forecasts, 2022 - Growing Demand from Functional Food and Pharmaceutical Industry

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Microencapsulation Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global microencapsulation market is expected to reach USD 9,241.1 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022

The microencapsulation market is mainly driven by growing demand from functional food, and pharmaceutical industry for microencapsulation for controlled release & targeted release of active compounds (sustained or delayed release), and agrochemical sector.

In addition, emerging economies such as Asia, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa region further provides significant opportunities for the various stakeholders in this market. However, factors such as high cost of microencapsulation process and increasing demand for nano-encapsulation technology, especially in the pharmaceutical application are expected to hinder the growth of global microencapsulation market to some extent.



The global microencapsulation market is mainly segmented by coating material (polysaccharides, proteins, lipids & waxes, resins, and others), technology (atomization, emulsion based, spray coating, coextrusion, others), application (pharmaceutical, food and feed, home and personal care, industrial and chemical, agriculture, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa).



In case of application, the pharmaceutical segment held the largest share in the global microencapsulation market in 2016, owing to the growing adoption of microencapsulation in the industry for protection of the drug from the environment, stabilization of sensitive drug substances, elimination of incompatibilities, or masking of unpleasant taste, conversion of liquid drugs in a free-flowing powder, and prevention of vaporization of many volatile drugs.



Geographic Overview



Geographically, the global microencapsulation market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analysed at a country level with the detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. North America accounted for the major share of the global microencapsulation market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region.



The major share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the presence of large number of microencapsulation technology providers, and well established functional food, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical sectors. However, Asia Pacific region slated to register fastest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to its growing economy & industrialization, and booming pharmaceutical, food, and agriculture industries.

Key questions answered in the report

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of coating material, technology, application, and regions/countries?

What is the historical market for microencapsulation across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?

What are the major drivers, challenges, opportunities and trends in the global microencapsulation market?

Who are the major players in the global microencapsulation market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global microencapsulation market?

What are the recent developments in the global microencapsulation market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global microencapsulation market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global microencapsulation market and how do they compete with the global players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Market Ecosystem

1.2 Currency and Limitations

1.3 Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

3 Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities



5. Global Microencapsulation Market, By Coating Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Polysaccharides

5.3 Proteins

5.4 Lipids & Waxes

5.5 Resins

5.6 Others



6. Global Microencapsulation Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Atomization

6.2.1 Spray Drying

6.2.2 Spinning Disc

6.2.3 Spray Chilling or Congealing

6.3 Emulsion Based

6.3.1 Coacervation Or Phase Separation Method

6.3.2 In-Situ Polymerization

6.3.3 Liposome Entrapment

6.3.4 Solvent Evaporation

6.4. Spray Coating

6.4.1 Fluid- Bed Coating

6.4.2 Pan Coating

6.5 Coextrusion

6.6. Other Technologies



7. Global Microencapsulation Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmaceutical

7.3 Food & Feed

7.4 Home & Personal Care

7.5 Industrial and Chemical

7.6 Agriculture

7.7 Other Applications



8. Global Microencapsulation Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 U.K

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 RoE

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 RoAPAC

8.5 RoE

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 The Middle East and Africa



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

9.2 Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements

9.3 New Product Launches

9.4 Expansions



10. Company Profiles

10.1 Encapsys, LLC

10.2 Reed Pacific Pty Limited

10.3 Ronald T. Dodge Company

10.4 Gat Microencapsulation GmbH

10.5 Capsulae

10.6 Microtek Laboratories, Inc.

10.7 Aveka, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Aveka Group)

10.8 Tastetech Ltd

10.9 Lycored Ltd.

10.10 Innobio Limited

10.11 Balchem Corporation

10.12 Frieslandcampina Kievit (A Subsaidary of Royal Frieslandcampina)

10.13 Symrise AG

10.14 Koehler Innovative Solutions (Part of Koehler Paper Group)

10.15 Givaudan SA

10.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.



