Bend, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2018) - EVIO, Inc. (OTCQB: EVIO), a life sciences company and leading provider of quality control testing a nd advisory services to the regulated cannabis industry, announced today that it Florida Licensee, Kaycha Holdings LLC d/b/a EVIO Labs Florida has attained ISO 17025 accreditation and becomes the first accredited cannabis testing lab in the state.



ISO 17025 is the highest recognized quality standard in the world for calibration and testing laboratories. For an organization to be accredited in ISO 17025, its laboratory must be able to consistently produce precise and accurate tests and have implemented a rigorous quality management system.

"As the first Florida Cannabis Testing lab that has achieved ISO 17025 accreditation, EVIO Labs Florida continues to set the bar for testing in the state," said Christopher Martinez, EVIO Labs Florida's President. "this achievement speaks to our commitment to the highest standards at every step of the testing process"

"EVIO Labs is proud that EVIO Labs Florida is now accredited to the same high-level of standards as our labs in Oregon, which are accredited to the even more highly rigorous ORELAP standard. As we grow, we are committed to ensuring all our labs incorporate the highest quality standards in the industry," commented EVIO CEO William Waldrop.

About EVIO, Inc.



EVIO, Inc. is a life sciences company focused on analyzing cannabis as a means for improving quality of life. The Company provides analytical testing services, advisory services and performs product research in its accredited laboratory testing facilities. The Company's EVIO Labs division operating coast-to-coast provides state-mandated ancillary services to ensure the safety and quality of the nation's cannabis supply.

For more information, visit www.eviolabs.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact maybe considered to be forward-looking statements. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, our ability to complete our product testing and launch our product commercially, the acceptance of our product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov or www.eviolabs.com.

Company Contact:

EVIO Inc.

Bend, OR

www.EVIOlabs.com

888.544.EVIO

info@EVIOlabs.com

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com