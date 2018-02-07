Murrieta, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2018) - IGEN Networks Corporation (OTCQB: IGEN) (CSE: IGN), a leading innovator of cloud-based and Internet of Things (IoT) automotive solutions for the protection and management of mobile assets, today announced the successful certification of Nimbo Tracking, an IGEN Networks Corporation company, for Sprint's world-class IoT Platform. Nimbo Tracking provides robust wireless M2M solutions that create peace of mind across industries, specializing in providing integrated GPS tracking and vehicle warning solutions for various markets including Automotive, Power Sport, Subprime Automotive and Power Sport Finance, Fleet Vehicles, Emergency Vehicles and Law Enforcement.

"We are pleased to work with Sprint as we now have the ability to scale our business more quickly and cost efficiently with multiple carrier relationships," said Abel Sierra, VP & GM of Nimbo Tracking. "We believe the Sprint relationship will offer greater flexibility for product development and service coverage to our customers and dealerships across the nation."

"Nimbo Tracking's valuable services for automotive dealers, consumers and insurers will gain even more advantages with the power of Sprint's expanding IoT platform - complete with technological advances and unmatched network resources," said Dean Moll, IoT client director at Sprint. "From the most mobile broadband wireless spectrum capacity in the country and rapidly evolving networks designed to power the growing wave of connected services, Sprint's IoT leadership is clear. Our work with companies like Nimbo Tracking is yet another reflection of that."

As part of the certification process, Nimbo Tracking has successfully activated more than 6,500 new car assets on Sprint's IoT Platform within the new car franchise dealership channel nationwide. Following the initial launch, Nimbo Tracking continues to scale and activate in excess of 2,500 new cars per month.

About Sprint

Sprint is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2017 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About IGEN Networks Corporation

IGEN Networks Corporation provides peace-of-mind to automotive consumers and their families through direct access to Internet-of-Things (IoT) cloud-based services that include Stolen Vehicle Protection, Real-time updates on asset health and Driver Behavior.

IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTCQB under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, please visit http://igen-networks.com and www.NimboTracking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or forward looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities law. The terms and phrases "goal", "commitment", "guidance", "expects", "would", "will", "continuing", "drive", "believes", "indicate", "look forward", "grow", "outlook", "forecasts", "intend", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by IGEN in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that IGEN believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to statements regarding investment liquidity, financing options and long term goals of the Company, general economic conditions, IGEN's expectations regarding its business, customer base, strategy and prospects, and IGEN's confidence in the cash flow generation of its business. Many factors could cause IGEN's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to competition; IGEN's reliance on key personnel; IGEN's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and difficulties in forecasting IGEN's financial results, particularly over longer periods given the rapid technological changes, competition and short product life cycles that characterize the mobile application industry. These risk factors and others relating to IGEN that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in the under the heading "Risk Factors" in IGEN's periodic filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on IGEN's forward-looking statements. IGEN has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact: Matt Kreps Darrow Associates, Inc. 214-597-8200 mkreps@darrowir.com IGEN Networks Corporation Neil Chan 1(888)244-3650