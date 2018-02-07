Global Fungicides Market 2017-2022 by Crop Type, Application, Formulation & Geography

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Fungicides Market is expected to reach USD 17,210.8 million by 2022 supported by a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

The global fungicides market is mainly driven by the reduction in fertile and arable land, improving resistance to fungi, increasing crop losses due to fungi, advancement in agricultural technologies and practices, growing need of higher crop quality and yield, and increasing post-harvest losses. However, stringent regulations for food safety and quality, increasing awareness regarding the side-effects of crop protection chemicals, increasing cases of soil toxicity, and lengthy product registration process are the major factors restraining growth of this market to some extent.

Market Segmentation

Global fungicides market is mainly segmented by type (chemical and biological), by crop type (cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, turfs and ornaments, and others), by application (spraying, dusting, seed treatment, soil treatment, volatilization, post-harvest, and others), by form (liquid and solid), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Geographic Overview

Geographically, the global fungicides market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. These regions are further analyzed at a country level with the detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Latin America accounted for the major share in the global fungicides market in 2016, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe region.

The geographical analysis provides detailed insights on the key trends of the industry in the listed regions & countries, identifying the demographic & economic impact, government & private investments, and regulatory scenario. The geographical analysis section also comments on the key market players shaping the growth of the industry in the respective countries.



Key questions answered in the report

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of type, mode of action, formulation, mode of application, crop type, and regions/countries?

What is the historical market for fungicides across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?

What are the major drivers, restrains, opportunities, and trends in the global fungicides market?

Who are the major players in the global fungicides market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global fungicides market?

What are the recent developments in the global fungicides market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global fungicides market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global fungicides market and how do they compete with the global players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities



5. Global Fungicides Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Chemical

5.2.1. Triazoles

5.2.2. Strobilurins

5.2.3. Chloronitriles

5.2.4. Dithiocarbamates

5.2.5. Phenylamides

5.2.6. Benzimidazoles

5.2.7. Others

5.3. Biological

5.3.1. Gliocladium

5.3.2. Trichoderma

5.3.3. Streptomyces

5.3.4. Hay Bacillus

5.3.5. Ampelomyces

5.3.6. Others



6. Global Fungicides Market, by Crop Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Grains and Cereals

6.3. Fruits and Vegetables

6.4. Oilseeds and Pulses

6.5. Turfs and Ornamentals

6.6. Other Crops



7. Global Fungicides Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Spraying

7.3. Dusting

7.4. Seed Treatment

7.5. Soil Treatment

7.6. Volatilization

7.7. Post-Harvest

7.8. Others



8. Global Fungicides Market, by Formulation

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Solid Formulation

8.2.1. Water Dispersible Granule

8.2.2. Wettable Powder

8.3. Liquid Formulation

8.3.1. Emulsifiable Concentrate

8.3.2. Suspension Concentrate

8.3.3. Soluble Liquid Concentrate



9. Global Fungicides Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. France

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.3. Spain

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. U.K.

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Australia

9.4.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5. Rest of World

9.5.1. Latin America

9.5.1.1. Brazil

9.5.1.2. Argentina

9.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America

9.5.2. Middle-East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

10.3. Acquisitions, Mergers, and Alliances

10.4. New Product Launches

10.5. Expansions



11. Appendix



12. Company Profiles



Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (A Subsidiary of China National Agrochemical Corporation)

Arysta Lifescience Corporation (A Subsidiary of Platform Specialty Products Corporation)

BASF Corporation

Bayer Crop Science Ag

Biostadt India Limited

Drexel Chemical Company

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

FMC Corporation

Heranba Industries Ltd

Monsanto Company

Nufarm Limited

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Syngenta (Part of China National Chemical Corporation/Chemchina)

The Dow Chemical Company

UPL Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7dx573/global_fungicides?w=5





