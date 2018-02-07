Cast Acrylic Sheets Market to Grow at 5.8% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds Cast Acrylic Sheets Market Report is forecast to reach $4.38 billion by 2022 from $3.31 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 5.8% during (2017-2022) driven by the growing demand for lightweight materials from the automotive, aerospace, construction, and furniture industries; while The Middle East & Africa is projected to be the fastest-growing market and the rapid growth of end-use industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key companies operating in the cast acrylic sheets market are Altuglas International (France), Aristech Acrylics (US), Evonik (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), and 3A Composites (Germany).

Asia Pacific was the largest cast acrylic sheets market for cast acrylic sheets in 2016. APAC is the largest market for cast acrylic sheets, and this trend is expected to continue till 2022. China and India are the key markets in the region, contributing to the majority of the total demand for cast acrylic sheets in the APAC region. Japan and South Korea are the other key markets in the region. The increase in demand for cast acrylic sheets from the automotive & transportation, architecture & interior design, and sanitary ware industries in APAC can be attributed to continued urbanization and the rising purchasing power of consumers in the region. The focus on reducing the weight of vehicles to increase fuel efficiency and reduce the GHG emissions is driving the use of cast acrylic sheets in the automotive & transportation industry in the region. Increasing advertising spends in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia is estimated to drive the demand for cast acrylic sheets in the signage & display segment.

The signage & display is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the cast acrylic sheets market during the forecast period. Cast acrylic sheets are favored for their advantages such as lightweight and high transparency and impact resistance. They are used as a substitute for materials such as glass, ceramic, and wood in sanitary ware, architecture & interior design, and signage & display applications. The growing demand for lightweight materials from the automotive, aerospace, construction, and furniture industries is projected to drive the market for cast acrylic sheets during the forecast period. However, this growth can be affected by the availability of alternatives offering high quality or low costs such as polycarbonate, extruded acrylic sheets, and glass.

The cell cast acrylic sheet is projected to be the largest type segment of the Cast Acrylic Sheets Market from 2017 to 2022. Cell cast acrylic sheets provide best optical clarity, greater surface hardness, and higher molecular weight. Due to the high molecular weight, it is cleaner to cut, drill, and rout. Customized colors and special effects are easily available in cell cast acrylic sheets. In addition, investments and cost of equipment used in the production of cell cast acrylic sheets are less than in extruded cast sheets and continuous cast sheets.

The report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the cast acrylic sheets market and provide them information on key market drivers, such as restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the cast acrylic sheets market.

This research report categorizes the cast acrylic sheets market based on type, application, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding major factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the cast acrylic sheets market. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their businesses and products & services offered by them. The report also discusses key strategies, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and agreements adopted by the leading players to strengthen their position in the cast acrylic sheets market.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the cast acrylic sheets market sizes of various segments and subsegments of the cast acrylic sheets market. The break-up of primary interviews is given below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%, Tier 2 - 43%, and Tier 3 - 27%

By Designation: C level - 21%, Director level - 23%, and Others - 56%

By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 18%, Asia-Pacific - 41%, and RoW - 11%

Another research titled Acrylic Adhesives Market Global Forecast to 2022 says, the acrylic adhesives market is projected to grow from $8.84 billion in 2017 to $11.72 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.81% between 2017 and 2022. Medical is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the market during the forecast period. Rising demand from Asia-Pacific is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the acrylic adhesives market. Companies such as Henkel AG & Company (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), Bostik SA (France), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (U.S.), Avery Dennison (U.S.), Sika AG (Switzerland), Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC (U.S.) have been profiled in this 152 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1017948 .

