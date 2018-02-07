sprite-preloader
The Positive Words Dictionary Launches - A Dictionary to Help Ad Agencies, Marketeers, News Agencies and Job Seekers Find the Right Word

LONDON, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

For many years a dictionary of positive words has not been available. A group of web developers has addressed this problem and launched The Positive Words Dictionary. https://positivewordsdictionary.com

Anthony Nxumalo - Administrator of the service said, "The Positive Words Dictionary took six years to make and is constantly growing. After a successful test run the Positive Words Dictionary is now serving visitors from all walks of life. Ad agencies are using it for those positive words that are less obvious to make the next ad campaign unique, marketeers are finding those niche positive words to sell their products. News agencies are finding striking words for their headlines, school leavers or job seekers are using the dictionary to make cv/resumes or covering letters and many people visit to find nice words about their loved ones."

All words include definitions and are further broken down into sections including positive words to describe someone: https://positivewordsdictionary.com/positive-words-to-describe-someone/ and an action words/verbs list: https://positivewordsdictionary.com/action-words/

Media contact:

Mark Rayney
Email: Media@positivewordsdictionary.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/posdictionary


© 2018 PR Newswire