Film Thickness Measurement Market Worth 521.9 Million USD by 2023

According to the new market research report "Film Thickness Measurement Market by Technology, Film Type, Application (Aerospace & Aviation, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceutical Packaging, Industrial Manufacturing, Medical, Semiconductors), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to grow from USD 391.8 Million in 2017 to USD 521.9 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2017 and 2023. The growth is attributed to the growing demand for cost optimization across applications such as automotive, food & pharmaceutical packaging, medical, and semiconductors; increasing trend of technology miniaturization; and the rising awareness of film thickness measurement benefits to meet quality standards.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/film-thickness-measurement-market-207950545.html

Film thickness measurement market for automotive application to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023

The growing demand for high-tech features in automobiles, stringent regulatory framework to monitor quality control processes in automotive manufacturing plants, and rising awareness regarding safety concerns among consumers are likely to spur the growth of automotive application during the forecast period. Due to this, automotive application is likely to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023.

Dry films lead the film thickness measurement market in 2017

The film thickness measurement of dry films is of vital importance across a wide range of applications, as it has a high impact on the cost and quality of the film applied. Dry film is the primary contributor to the film thickness measurement market. The dry film thickness measurement is quite a preferable means of non-destructive film thickness measurement method. This is attributed to its quality of having a near-to-zero impact on the film/coating being measured, thereby keeping the film properties intact. Besides, the need to destroy or repair objects is eliminated by utilizing non-destructive coating thickness measurement on dry films.

"Ultrasonic technology is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth in the film thickness measurement market between 2017 and 2023"

The ultrasonic technology in the film thickness measurement market is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. This technology aids applicators and manufacturers with an added advantage of identifying multiple distinct layers. In addition, this technology is a non-labor-intensive solution and helps in improving consistency and throughput in the final stages. Owing to this, ultrasonic technology is likely to be a prominent technology in the near future.

"North America is expected to lead the film thickness measurement market between 2017 and 2023"

North America holds the dominant position in the film thickness measurement market owing to the rapid growth of automotive, aerospace, medical, semiconductor industries, and ongoing technological advancements seeking for low weight, size, and power-consumption products. In addition, rising oil & gas exploration and production activities are also boosting the demand for film thickness measurement to boost life cycle and improve overall system performance.

Major players operating in the film thickness measurement market include ALTANA (Germany), Bruker (US), DeFelsko (US), Elcometer (UK), ElektroPhysik (Germany), Fischer Technology (US), Hamamatsu (Japan), HORIBA (Japan), Keyence (Japan), KLA-Tencor (US), Nanometrics (US), Otsuka Electronics (Japan), Rudolph Technologies (US), SCREEN Holdings (Japan), and Spectris (UK).

