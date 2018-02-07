Pan African Resources Plc - Withdrawal of Cautionary Announcement

Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
AIM Code: PAF
JSE Code: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
("Pan African' or "the Company')
WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT
Shareholders are referred to the announcement, released on SENS on 29 January 2018, wherein Shareholders were advised that the Company had entered into exclusive negotiations with the joint administrators of ASA Resource Group Plc ("ASA') in relation to acquiring certain of the assets and liabilities of ASA ("the Acquisition').
Shareholders are hereby notified that discussions between the Company and ASA relating to the Acquisition have been terminated and, accordingly, shareholders are no longer required to exercise caution when dealing in Pan African shares.
Johannesburg
7 February 2018
