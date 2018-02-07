

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The House of Representatives has approved a short-term extension of federal spending bill that would increase military spending through September.



As the ruling Republican party has a majority in the House, the bill passed by a 245-182 vote Tuesday night.



But in the Senate, GOP does not have 60 votes required for procedural votes leading to the actual vote.



Democrats insist that an increase in military funds be matched with additional domestic spending. If the Republicans are not ready for a compromise, the House measure is unlikely to pass the Senate, which will prevent funds flowing to the rest of the government for six weeks.



And on Tuesday, Trump said he preferred another government shutdown if the Democrats do not agree to his immigration reforms.



'I'd love to see a shut down if we can't get this stuff taken care of. If we have to shut it down because the Democrats don't want safety...Let's shut it down,' Trump said at a White House meeting with lawmakers and law enforcement officials to discuss gang violence.



Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer said Trump's comment 'speaks for itself'.



'We had one Trump shutdown, nobody wants another, maybe except him'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX