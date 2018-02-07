The Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH) and the Leibniz Universität Hannover claim that this result is a world record for p-type silicon material, as well as a European record for crystalline silicon.The Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH) and the Leibniz Universität Hannover claim to have achieved an efficiency of 26.1% for a crystalline silicon solar cell based p-type wafer material at laboratory level. This is a world record for p-type silicon, as well as a European record for crystalline silicon, the two entities said in a statement. The measurement was conducted ...

