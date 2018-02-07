Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of an updated report on the global construction equipment market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

Technavio's updated research report examines a wide range of factors, which will prove crucial to the clients and provide them with actionable insights. This report is an extension of the previous research by Technavio on the construction equipment market and will provide valuable projections about the growth of this market across the globe.

This report on the construction equipment market is an integral part of Technavio's construction portfolio. The company covers an extensive range of market research reports on the construction market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include mining equipment market, flooring market, tower crane market, and green building materials market.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global construction equipment market highlighted that in 2016, the APAC region accounted for around 60% of the total market. Increased investments in infrastructure development across APAC supported the growth in the construction equipment sector. Besides, factors such as the growing urban population and rapid urbanization are resulting in the increased demand for new transport and utility infrastructures.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Urbanization has led to the increased demand for infrastructure development projects such as the construction of roads, sewage facilities, transit systems, and megacities. This increased need for better infrastructure facilities will promote growth in the construction equipment market."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Major factors driving the growth of the market

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global construction equipment market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

