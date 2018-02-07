Ethereum News UpdateBlockchain has "the potential to enhance economic efficiency, mitigate centralized systemic risk, defend against fraudulent activity and improve data quality and governance." (Source: "There'd Be No DLT Without Bitcoin, Says CFTC Chief," CoinDesk, February 6, 2018.)This little quote sent Ethereum prices soaring on Monday.Oddly, it came from CFTC Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo, who made the comments while addressing the U.S. Senate.

