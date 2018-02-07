Industrial equipment retailer and hiring company Northbridge issued a pre-close update on Wednesday, reporting trading levels consistent with forecasts for its full trading year. While not mentioning any specific numbers, Northbridge, which operates in two major segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Tasman Oil Tools, said results for its full-year ended 31 December would be in line with management expectations. Crestchic, a specialist electrical equipment business which rents loadbanks and ...

