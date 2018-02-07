Calldorado Announce $12 Million Growth Fund to Support Mobile App Developers for Android

Copenhagen-based ad tech company Calldorado have announced a substantial fund of $12 million USD to help talented mobile app developers and publishers by financially supporting their apps' growth and success in the competitive Android app market.

"The Calldorado App Growth Fund is intended for publishers using the Calldorado Software Development Kit (SDK). It is designed to support the growth of existing apps by providing the funds for user acquisition to help grow and develop the user base for the app to ensure its longevity. One of the key benefits is Calldorado's unique funding model which, unlike other global investment companies, doesn't require equity or ownership but instead is based on marketing budget in exchange for revenue share. Therefore, there is no financial risk to the publisher who still maintains full ownership, and rights to the app. This is a quick and easy way of securing capital to drive exponential growth," says Claudia Dreier-Poepperl, CEO and Founder of Calldorado.

"Google's Universal App Campaign format uses machine learning to get the most efficient results. The new App Growth fund supports the initial costs of user acquisition and ensures the continued success of the app until it moves beyond the learning phase and can benefit from the full power of UAC down the line. A positive side effect of an increased user base is that it improves the ranking and organic growth of the app. We strive to increase value by investing in great apps where our capital, strategic insight, market knowledge and operational support can unlock the app's true potential."

Along with the investment, publishers will benefit from Calldorado's dedicated in-house team of specialists in user acquisition, asset creation and monetization. They will support the publisher to ensure long term sustainability of the app by expanding the user base to maximize revenue. They will also ensure that the app is fully compliant with relevant policies.

Calldorado have made this fund available to ensure the continued success of app publishers using the Calldorado SDK and to give apps in the communications, utilities, productivity, tools and business categories a competitive advantage in the arena of user acquisition.

To find out more about the Calldorado App Growth Fund and how to apply, please visit www.calldorado.com or meet the team in person at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, 26th Feb-1st March 2018.

Calldorado is the leading mobile ad tech company in call-based advertising technology and offers its mobile advertising SDK to app owners free of charge. Using patented technology, Calldorado enables publishers to put their app features into the spotlight with every phone call a user makes or receives as well as to generate substantial revenue. Calldorado was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

