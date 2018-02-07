

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is in talks to offer financing to shoppers buying phones, watches and other gadgets from Apple Inc. (AAPL), the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. Customers purchasing a $1,000 iPhone X could take out a loan from Goldman instead of charging it to credit cards that often carry high interest rates.



Talks between the tech giant and the investment bank are continuing and could still fall apart, the report said.



