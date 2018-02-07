BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed, including ordinary resolution 8 and special resolutions 9, 10 and 11 under special business of the Company:



(Res. 8). To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.

(Res. 9). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 8.

(Res. 10). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Res. 11) To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 day's notice.



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary Against Votes Withheld Resolution 1: 100.00% 0.00% 4,000 Resolution 2: 99.96% 0.04% 6,603 Resolution 3: 100.00% 0.00% 4,000 Resolution 4: 99.99% 0.01% 18,260 Resolution 5: 99.99% 0.01% 18,260 Resolution 6: 99.99% 0.01% 2,775,267 Resolution 7: 99.99% 0.01% 4,000 Resolution 8: 99.98% 0.02% 4,000 Resolution 9: 99.98% 0.02% 433,674 Resolution 10: 99.99% 0.01% 4,000 Resolution 11: 99.62% 0.38% 4,000



7 February 2018