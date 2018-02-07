sprite-preloader
07.02.2018 | 16:29
PR Newswire

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, February 7

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed, including ordinary resolution 8 and special resolutions 9, 10 and 11 under special business of the Company:

(Res. 8). To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.
(Res. 9). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 8.
(Res. 10). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
(Res. 11) To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 day's notice.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & DiscretionaryAgainstVotes Withheld
Resolution 1:100.00%0.00%4,000
Resolution 2:99.96%0.04%6,603
Resolution 3:100.00%0.00%4,000
Resolution 4:99.99%0.01%18,260
Resolution 5:99.99%0.01%18,260
Resolution 6:99.99%0.01%2,775,267
Resolution 7:99.99%0.01%4,000
Resolution 8:99.98%0.02%4,000
Resolution 9:99.98%0.02%433,674
Resolution 10:99.99%0.01%4,000
Resolution 11:99.62%0.38%4,000


7 February 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire