Red Bull BC One All Star B-boy RoxRite Chases His 100th Title Over 100 Days

Today, international Red Bull BC One All Star, RoxRite, announces his 100 Wins campaign, chronicling the stories of his 99 international titles and giving fans the chance to follow along as he reaches his goal of hitting his historic 100th recorded win, a feat never before accomplished by another b-boy. In collaboration with Red Bull, the 100-day campaign kicks off with a video and microsite providing an inside look into RoxRite's journey, featuring touching excerpts from his parents and mentors.

Omar "RoxRite" Delgado Macias was born in Guadalajara, Mexico and raised in Windsor, California, after moving to the U.S. at the age of six. He has traveled the world as part of the largest b-boy battles, both judging competitions and teaching the next generation of b-boys and b-girls. With countless accolades under his belt, including three B-Boy of the Year Awards and a Red Bull BC One World Champion title, his story represents the culmination of 23 years of industry experience preparing him to conquer this feat.

"Breaking has always been at my core and my main passion. I'm so grateful to Red Bull for this opportunity to share my journey to 100 wins," says RoxRite. "I'm excited to tell my story and celebrate this very important moment with my fans that I have been striving for. I hope to inspire other b-boys that anything is possible with hard work, patience and consistency."

Follow RoxRite's journey at roxrite100.redbull.com and on socials by following ROXRITE100.

About RoxRite

Omar "RoxRite" Delgado is an award-winning competitive b-boy currently based in San Diego. He competes all over the globe and is considered one of the world's elite athletes in b-boy competitions. RoxRite was born in Guadalajara, Mexico and raised in Windsor, California. His family immigrated to the United States when he was six years old but wasn't introduced to breaking until age twelve, after he was influenced by local b-boys. His dedication to dance and his style of b-boying led to the name 'RoxRite,' a term referring to how he always 'rocked right'. RoxRite is one of three dancers from the US to have claimed the Red Bull BC One World Championship title.

