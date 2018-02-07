Bosch Mobility Ultrasonic Parking Sensor Comparison and Cost Analysis 2017

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ultrasonic transducers are used in vehicles as parking assistance. The ultrasonic transducer sends out short ultrasonic impulses which are reflected by barriers. The echo signals are registered by the sensor and are evaluated by a central control unit.

This ultrasonic parking sensor from Bosch is very compact with its very few components meaning it is manufactured at low cost. The sensor is made with one electronic board, including a Bosch transceiver integrated circuit (IC) that drives the output of the Epcos/TDK transformer and evaluates the reflected signal. The transducer itself is made of a lead zirconate titanate (PZT) membrane and silver electrodes.

Based on a complete teardown analysis of the Bosch ultrasonic sensor, the report provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and manufacturing cost.

A physical analysis and a manufacturing cost estimation of the Bosch transceiver IC are also available in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction



2. Executive Summary

Company Profile and Main Features

Reverse Costing Methodology

Physical Analysis

Views and Dimensions of the Sensor

X-Ray View and Cross Section

Sensor Opening

Transducer Analysis

Electronic Board

High Definition Photos

Components Markings and Identification



3. Cost Analysis

PCB Cost

Estimation of the Cost of the Bosch IC

BOM Cost - Electronic Board

BOM Cost - Housing

Material Cost Breakdown

Accessing the Added Value (AV) Cost

Electronic Board Manufacturing Flow

Details of the Housing Assembly and Functional Test Costs

Added Value Cost Breakdown

Manufacturing Cost Breakdown

Estimated Price Analysis

Estimation of the Manufacturer Price



