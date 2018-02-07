Bosch Mobility Ultrasonic Parking Sensor Comparison and Cost Analysis 2017

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Ultrasonic transducers are used in vehicles as parking assistance. The ultrasonic transducer sends out short ultrasonic impulses which are reflected by barriers. The echo signals are registered by the sensor and are evaluated by a central control unit.
This ultrasonic parking sensor from Bosch is very compact with its very few components meaning it is manufactured at low cost. The sensor is made with one electronic board, including a Bosch transceiver integrated circuit (IC) that drives the output of the Epcos/TDK transformer and evaluates the reflected signal. The transducer itself is made of a lead zirconate titanate (PZT) membrane and silver electrodes.
Based on a complete teardown analysis of the Bosch ultrasonic sensor, the report provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and manufacturing cost.
A physical analysis and a manufacturing cost estimation of the Bosch transceiver IC are also available in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview/Introduction
2. Executive Summary
Company Profile and Main Features
Reverse Costing Methodology
Physical Analysis
Views and Dimensions of the Sensor
X-Ray View and Cross Section
Sensor Opening
Transducer Analysis
Electronic Board
High Definition Photos
Components Markings and Identification
3. Cost Analysis
PCB Cost
Estimation of the Cost of the Bosch IC
BOM Cost - Electronic Board
BOM Cost - Housing
Material Cost Breakdown
Accessing the Added Value (AV) Cost
Electronic Board Manufacturing Flow
Details of the Housing Assembly and Functional Test Costs
Added Value Cost Breakdown
Manufacturing Cost Breakdown
Estimated Price Analysis
Estimation of the Manufacturer Price
