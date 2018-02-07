Cannabis Industry Companies With Strong Potential

LAS VEGAS, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

FN Media Group Presents Microcapspeculators.com News Commentary

Investing in the marijuana industry is a hot topic in 2018. The marijuana industry is still in its infancy as states continue to legalize at different points in time. Companies working with cannabis have tons of potential right now as states move toward legalization. Think back to the end of prohibition, investors began purchasing shares of companies producing alcohol. What if you could go back in time before the ratification of the 21st Amendment that repealed Prohibition? What would you do with the knowledge that soon the sale of alcohol would be legalized federally? What sort of investment opportunities would exist for you? Included in today's commentary: NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), GW Pharmaceuticals plc, INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY), Terra Tech Corp. (OTC: TRTC), General Cannabis Corp. (OTC: CANN), and Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA).

Investors who purchased shares of alcohol producers and distributors like Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) or Pabst Brewing Company as prohibition was lifted collected very attractive returns over the next couple of decades. This was especially true for shareholders of Anheuser-Busch, as the company grew to become the largest beer maker in the world. Those investors' children and grandchildren are still seeing those returns.

Since marijuana is not legalized at the federal level, this has given states that have legalized the room for creativity and innovation, and at an incredibly fast pace toward production. How you say? Well federal compliance and lengthy standardization processes and practices have not yet been established across the cannabis industry. Giving states the authority to allow companies to grow and produce at incredibly fast rates.

The U.S. is living a pivotal point in history for investment that may not be seen again in the next 100 years. Check out a few industry leaders across the cannabis industry: NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), GW Pharmaceuticals plc, INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY), Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC), General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CANN) and Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA).

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF)

Market Cap: $12.275M, current share price: $.38

NGTF is experiencing exciting movement with their wholly owned subsidiary, MJ Munchies. MJ Munchies recently completed the trademark application process for their brand name "Half-Baked," a cannabis and CBD-related snack line. This trademark will protect the use of the name "Half-Baked" as it relates to a variety of packaged snacks like chips, popcorn, cupcakes, muffins, and brownies. NGTF continues to put popular products on the market, recently doubling their current share price.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Market Cap: $3.701B, current share price: $133.30

The biopharmaceutical company, GWPH, will report its fiscal Q1 2018 results the morning of February 5, 2018. A glimpse into GWPH's last year shows share price has increased almost 21% over a year compared with the industry's gain of 27%. In addition to the Company's substantial progress with its lead cannabinoid pipeline candidate, Epidiolex, the company is also developing GWP42006 (CBDV). Currently in a phase II clinical trial for epilepsy and successful data is expected within the next few months.

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY)

Market Cap: $645.186M, current share price: $8.80

INSY has been all over the news in terms of its ongoing legal troubles. Last week, New York State's attorney general filed a lawsuit seeking at least $75 million from the company. INSY is accused of dishonestly promoting a fentanyl-based cancer pain medication. The Company has been at the epicenter of multiple lawsuits investigating Subsys, an under-the-tongue spray intended for cancer patients that contains fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC)

Market Cap: $273.906M, current share price: $.283

TRTC is a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. An informative presentation from their CEO, Derek Peterson, is available for the next 75 days for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com. The presentation gives highlights regarding the Company's recent traction in the cannabis market. TRTC's biggest feat in Company history began January 1st, 2018, as it received State of California Temporary Authorization to commence adult use cannabis sales in California.

General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CANN)

Market Cap: $105.019M, current share price: $3.78

CANN announced today that its client, Green Leaf Medical LLC, has successfully harvested its first crop and has passed all state-required laboratory tests. It is now producing an estimated 500-600 pounds monthly, of high-quality medical marijuana. This is great news for CANN as the Company continues to remain the leader as a national resource for the highest-quality service providers available to the regulated cannabis industry. With such great success in Maryland, CANN announced it has recently signed several new contracts in California and Arizona, signifying major company expansion.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA)

Market Cap: $336.47M, current share price: $1.05

MJNA announced this week that is subsidiary, Kannaway, LLC, has recognizing its first-ever pair of Brand Ambassadors to reach the company's Crown Ambassador Elite rank. Randy and Samantha Schroeder have achieved the rank of Crown Ambassador Elite, this rank identifies those who achieve a minimum of $1 million in monthly business volume. MJNA is an innovator in the cannabis and hemp industry by leveraging their team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products. Kannaway, LLC is on example of the successes reached by MJNA's clients and subsidiaries.

Investing in marijuana will be similar to those who investing in alcohol production and distribution at the close of Prohibition. Investors are rushing to determine which cannabis company will be the next Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD).

Content Provided By: Microcap Speculators

Email: info@microcapspecualtors.com

Phone: +1-702-720-6310

Website: http://microcapspeculators.com/



For Full Legal Disclaimer Click Here.

DISCLAIMER: Microcapspeculators.com (MS) is the source of the content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM,) and its online brand FinancialNewsMedia.com, is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MS or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MS are solely those of MS and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MS and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MS and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks included herein by MS.FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release on behalf of MS.

MS Disclosure: Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. ACR Communication, LLC. which owns Microcapspeculators.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. ACR Communication, LLC. which owns, Microcapspeculators.com may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. ACR Communication LLC. which owns Microcapspeculators.com may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or in equity in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MS and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact

FN Media Group LLC

e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

(954)345-0611

