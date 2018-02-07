Market Technologies: VantagePoint Artificial Intelligence Software Predicted Monday's Dow Drop

AI Forecasting Software Anticipated Monday's Market Volatility Based on Patented Global Intermarket Analysis Technology

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2018 / The leading provider of intermarket analysis software for the individual trader, Market Technologies, today announced that its VantagePoint artificial intelligence trading software predicted the largest single-day Dow Jones industrial average point drop in history.

On Monday, February 5, 2018, the Dow had the largest point drop in a single day in its history, falling nearly 1,200 points, a record-setting decline for the stock market. On January 30th, VantagePoint software predicted this negative downward drop based on its proprietary intermarket indicators, which use a global approach to analyze the behavior of the markets.

"The stock market today moves too quickly for everyday investors to adjust their portfolios ahead of key moments of volatility like the dip we saw in the Dow on Monday," said Lane Mendelsohn, Vice President of Market Technologies. "By leveraging AI forecasting, we're equipping these investors with the insight they need to stay ahead of the curve, ultimately helping to preserve and grow their hard-earned capital."

Traders using VantagePoint Software were able to leverage this important insight to make more informed investment decisions in advance of Monday's historically volatile trading day. VantagePoint customers have cited saving significant amounts of money by proactively adjusting their holdings ahead of Monday's drop. In addition to being able to anticipate and forecast the drop, VantagePoint's patented artificial intelligence indicators also accurately predicted the expected trading range for the following day. On Monday evening, VantagePoint predicted the range for Tuesday, February 6th, to be 1,079 points, which was within 70 points of the actual range for the day - a level of accuracy not typically available, especially during times of tremendous volatility.

VantagePoint was the first commercially available intermarket analysis software leveraging artificial intelligence to perform technical analysis. Since the first version was released in 1991, Market Technologies continues to invest in its VantagePoint Software, recently announcing Version 10, which significantly increases end-user customization and efficiency options, and provides access to ten years of historical trading data - giving traders unprecedented predictability potential.

About Market Technologies

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Market Technologies, creators of VantagePoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. VantagePoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, VantagePoint's patented Neural Network processes predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence.

