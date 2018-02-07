

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ozzy Osbourne has announced he will embark on his final world tour in April.



The two-year series of gigs is dubbed 'No More Tours 2,' with apparent reference to his ill-fated retirement bid called 'No More Tours' in the early Nineties.



The Prince of Darkness made it clear at a press conference at his LA home that this is not retirement but he will be going on tour for one final time.



'I'm not going on tour for six months at a time anymore. I'd like to spend some time at home,' he told Rolling Stones separately.



The world tour kicks off this summer in Florida on April 29 before crossing to Mexico.



Then comes the Latin American leg, in which he will tour Chile, Argentina and Brazil.



There will be a timeout in Europe over the summer playing a string of festivals including Rockfest, Impact and Download.



The 69-year-old pop star will return to US in August with a show in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and will wrap up in Las Vegas in October.



Ozzy, with a music career spanning half a century, says he couldn't believe it is 40 years since he has been performing solo.



Sale of tickets for the North American leg will begin on February 17, with pre-sales beginning Valentine's Day.



