Peak Unveils 6 National Uniforms for PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics

BEIJING, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 31, Chinese sportswear brand PEAK held a collection release conference which unveiled the uniforms of six national teams that will participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics. These nations include Brazil, Slovenia, New Zealand, Iceland, Ukraine and Romania.

Mr. Sergey Bubka, IOC member and the president of the Ukraine Olympic Committee made a speech at the conference. He explained why they chosePEAKas the Ukrainian Olympic teamuniform provider: "We are not the firsttime to cooperate with PEAK. We believe in this famous Chinesesports brand and our athletes like it so much."

PEAK has an international designer team. They work diligently to make each uniform practical and unique. The uniform of Slovenia is a good example. The lines represent the highest peak of Slovenia andthe main color epitomizes "natural, energetic and fresh". PEAK expects athletes to feelenergy and hope with their uniforms.

CEO of PEAK Sports, Mr.Xu Zhihua explained that the designs of the 6 uniformswere not only ablend of each nation's characteristics but also displayed the application of PEAK Temperature Control Technology.

From the 2008 Beijing Olympics to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Peak has made extraordinary progress in cooperation with National Olympic Committees (NOCs). Mr. Xu Zhihua has faith that PEAK is getting more and more recognition all over the world. PEAK keeps on developing more products to satisfy customers and help them experience snow and ice events' charms.

