Comparison and Cost Analysis of the FLIR Boson Thermal Camera Core - A Camera with Uses in Military, Drones, Automotive, Security and Firefighting

The "FLIR Boson - A Small, Innovative, Low Power, Smart Thermal Camera Core: Comparison and Cost Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Based on a high definition ISC1406L micro-bolometer, the FLIR Boson thermal camera aims at a wide range of markets: military, drones, automotive, security and firefighting. Thanks to sound technological and economic choices, the microbolometer offers very good performance in definition and frame rate at low cost. The camera core's economical approach involves new lens technology and sophisticated vision processing from Intel/Movidius to power its infrared vision.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview/Introduction
2. Company Profile
Physical Analysis
Overview and Methodology
Package
Window
Microbolometer
ROIC
Comparison
Manufacturing Process Flow
Overview
ROIC Front-End Process and Wafer Fabrication Unit
Microbolometer Process Flow
Window Wafer Fabrication Unit
Packaging Process Flow
3. Cost Analysis
Summary of the Cost Analysis
Yield Explanation and Hypotheses
ROIC Front-End Cost
Microbolometer
Window
Component
Bonding front-end cost, IR sensor wafer and die cost, Back-end: final test cost and Microbolometer component cost
Estimated Price Analysis
