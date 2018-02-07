Comparison and Cost Analysis of the FLIR Boson Thermal Camera Core - A Camera with Uses in Military, Drones, Automotive, Security and Firefighting

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "FLIR Boson - A Small, Innovative, Low Power, Smart Thermal Camera Core: Comparison and Cost Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Based on a high definition ISC1406L micro-bolometer, the FLIR Boson thermal camera aims at a wide range of markets: military, drones, automotive, security and firefighting. Thanks to sound technological and economic choices, the microbolometer offers very good performance in definition and frame rate at low cost. The camera core's economical approach involves new lens technology and sophisticated vision processing from Intel/Movidius to power its infrared vision.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview/Introduction

2. Company Profile

Physical Analysis

Overview and Methodology

Package

Window

Microbolometer

ROIC

Comparison

Manufacturing Process Flow

Overview

ROIC Front-End Process and Wafer Fabrication Unit

Microbolometer Process Flow

Window Wafer Fabrication Unit

Packaging Process Flow

3. Cost Analysis

Summary of the Cost Analysis

Yield Explanation and Hypotheses

ROIC Front-End Cost

Microbolometer

Window

Component

Bonding front-end cost, IR sensor wafer and die cost, Back-end: final test cost and Microbolometer component cost

Estimated Price Analysis

