Mittwoch, 07.02.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,35 Euro		+0,24
+0,61 %
WKN: 917029 ISIN: US3024451011 Ticker-Symbol: FL4 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
07.02.2018 | 16:46
PR Newswire

Comparison and Cost Analysis of the FLIR Boson Thermal Camera Core - A Camera with Uses in Military, Drones, Automotive, Security and Firefighting

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "FLIR Boson - A Small, Innovative, Low Power, Smart Thermal Camera Core: Comparison and Cost Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Based on a high definition ISC1406L micro-bolometer, the FLIR Boson thermal camera aims at a wide range of markets: military, drones, automotive, security and firefighting. Thanks to sound technological and economic choices, the microbolometer offers very good performance in definition and frame rate at low cost. The camera core's economical approach involves new lens technology and sophisticated vision processing from Intel/Movidius to power its infrared vision.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview/Introduction

2. Company Profile







Physical Analysis


Overview and Methodology


Package


Window


Microbolometer


ROIC


Comparison


Manufacturing Process Flow


Overview


ROIC Front-End Process and Wafer Fabrication Unit


Microbolometer Process Flow


Window Wafer Fabrication Unit


Packaging Process Flow

3. Cost Analysis




Summary of the Cost Analysis


Yield Explanation and Hypotheses


ROIC Front-End Cost


Microbolometer


Window


Component


Bonding front-end cost, IR sensor wafer and die cost, Back-end: final test cost and Microbolometer component cost


Estimated Price Analysis



For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3cbfz8/comparison_and?w=5

Media Contact:




Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2018 PR Newswire