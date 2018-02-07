Eurocine Vaccines Takes Advantage of Yet Another Influenza Season, Launching its Second Clinical Study on Immunose' FLU

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Eurocine Vaccines initiates a phase I/II clinical study in older adults with its quadrivalent nasal influenza vaccine candidate Immunose' FLU.

The purpose of the study is to evaluate safety, tolerability, as well as serological and mucosal immune responses against four influenza antigens in older adults aged 50-75. Recruitment of subjects is ongoing and about 300 subjects will be divided into seven treatment groups. The study is planned to be conducted at five locations throughout Sweden during the present influenza season.

- It is exciting to take part in such an extensive study, designed to generate new knowledge in nasal vaccination and identify strategies to generate the broadest immune response possible in this target group, says Kia Bengtsson, Director Clinical Development.

Not only does this study bring Eurocine Vaccines closer to the vision, developing the first nasal influenza vaccine for children younger than 2 years, but it also opens for a product in an additional segment that can benefit from a broader immune response as well as a more convenient, needle-free vaccination - the elderly.

"I am proud that we can advance Immunose' FLU at a steady pace and at the same time actively seek new applications where Endocine' can bring value as part of modern nasal vaccines," says Dr. Anna-Karin Maltais, Chief Scientific Officer.

The progress of the study can soon be followed at https://clinicaltrials.gov and results can be expected second half of 2018.

