Industrial 100V MOSFET Technology and Cost Report 2017: Market for 41-100V Discrete MOSFETs Represented US$1.3B in 2016 and it is Expected to be US$1.8B in 2022

The "Industrial 100V MOSFET Technology and Cost Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

These two reports present in-depth analyses of the latest innovations in 100V industrial MOSFET devices. They show the differences between 20 selected devices from Infineon, International Rectifier (IR), Fairchild, ON Semiconductor, Toshiba, Vishay and STMicroelectronics. All the major manufacturers on the market and their new technologies are thus covered.



The technology report details the manufacturing processes and materials used, packaging structures, component designs, die sizes, electrical performance and current densities. The cost report then compares the components' electrical performance, technical choices and cost structure.



100V silicon MOSFETs are standard devices commonly used in many applications, such as automotive, industrial, computing and storage, home appliances and audio and imaging. The market for 41-100V discrete MOSFETs represented US$1.3B in 2016 and it is expected to be US$1.8B in 2022.



The technology report provides a unique opportunity to understand the technology choices, technology roadmaps and evolution. The cost report reveals the manufacturing costs of the major MOSFET manufacturers, to give the bases for optimal choices of components during design and integration.



In the reports, we analyze and compare products from the five main manufacturers. Among them Fairchild and IR have been recently acquired by ON Semiconductor and Infineon, respectively. These acquisitions will push the companies to choose, in the near future, between products in the portfolio, based on cost and performance.



The reports include comparisons of cost, foundries and electrical performances of the devices.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction



2. Company Profile

Physical Analysis

Views and Dimensions of the System

System Opening

Optical Element Cross-Sections

IR Sensor Board

Vision Processor Board

FLIR Technological Comparison



3. Cost Analysis

Accessing the BOM

PCB Cost

Microbolometer Cost

BOM Cost - Vision Processor Board, IR Sensor Module and Housing

Material Cost Breakdown by Component Category

Accessing the Added Value (AV) Cost

Electronic Board Manufacturing Flow

Details of the Electronic Board AV Cost and of the Housing AV Cost

Manufacturing Cost Breakdown for 10k units

Estimated Price Analysis



1. Overview/Introduction



2. Executive Summary

Reverse Engineering Methodology



3. Company Profile



4. Physical Analysis

Summary of the Physical Analysis

Package analysis

Package opening

Package cross-section

MOSFET Die

MOSFET die view and dimensions

MOSFET die process

MOSFET die cross-section

MOSFET die process characteristics

MOSFET Manufacturing Process



5. Company Services

Industrial 100V Mosfet Cost Review

Overview / Introduction

Executive Summary

Reverse Costing Methodology

Company Profile

MOSFET Manufacturing Process

MOSFET Die Front-End Process

MOSFET Die Fabrication Unit

Final Test and Packaging Fabrication unit



6. Cost Analysis

Summary of the Cost Analysis

Yields Explanation and Hypotheses

MOSFET Die

MOSFET die front-end cost

MOSFET die probe test, thinning and dicing

MOSFET die wafer cost

MOSFET die cost

Complete MOSFET

Assembled component costs

Summary of the assembly



7. Component cost



Price Analysis

Estimation of Selling Price

Company Services



