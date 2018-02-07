Industrial 100V MOSFET Technology and Cost Report 2017: Market for 41-100V Discrete MOSFETs Represented US$1.3B in 2016 and it is Expected to be US$1.8B in 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Industrial 100V MOSFET Technology and Cost Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
These two reports present in-depth analyses of the latest innovations in 100V industrial MOSFET devices. They show the differences between 20 selected devices from Infineon, International Rectifier (IR), Fairchild, ON Semiconductor, Toshiba, Vishay and STMicroelectronics. All the major manufacturers on the market and their new technologies are thus covered.
The technology report details the manufacturing processes and materials used, packaging structures, component designs, die sizes, electrical performance and current densities. The cost report then compares the components' electrical performance, technical choices and cost structure.
100V silicon MOSFETs are standard devices commonly used in many applications, such as automotive, industrial, computing and storage, home appliances and audio and imaging. The market for 41-100V discrete MOSFETs represented US$1.3B in 2016 and it is expected to be US$1.8B in 2022.
The technology report provides a unique opportunity to understand the technology choices, technology roadmaps and evolution. The cost report reveals the manufacturing costs of the major MOSFET manufacturers, to give the bases for optimal choices of components during design and integration.
In the reports, we analyze and compare products from the five main manufacturers. Among them Fairchild and IR have been recently acquired by ON Semiconductor and Infineon, respectively. These acquisitions will push the companies to choose, in the near future, between products in the portfolio, based on cost and performance.
The reports include comparisons of cost, foundries and electrical performances of the devices.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview/Introduction
2. Company Profile
Physical Analysis
Views and Dimensions of the System
System Opening
Optical Element Cross-Sections
IR Sensor Board
Vision Processor Board
FLIR Technological Comparison
3. Cost Analysis
Accessing the BOM
PCB Cost
Microbolometer Cost
BOM Cost - Vision Processor Board, IR Sensor Module and Housing
Material Cost Breakdown by Component Category
Accessing the Added Value (AV) Cost
Electronic Board Manufacturing Flow
Details of the Electronic Board AV Cost and of the Housing AV Cost
Manufacturing Cost Breakdown for 10k units
Estimated Price Analysis
1. Overview/Introduction
2. Executive Summary
Reverse Engineering Methodology
3. Company Profile
4. Physical Analysis
Summary of the Physical Analysis
Package analysis
Package opening
Package cross-section
MOSFET Die
MOSFET die view and dimensions
MOSFET die process
MOSFET die cross-section
MOSFET die process characteristics
MOSFET Manufacturing Process
5. Company Services
Industrial 100V Mosfet Cost Review
Overview / Introduction
Executive Summary
Reverse Costing Methodology
Company Profile
MOSFET Manufacturing Process
MOSFET Die Front-End Process
MOSFET Die Fabrication Unit
Final Test and Packaging Fabrication unit
6. Cost Analysis
Summary of the Cost Analysis
Yields Explanation and Hypotheses
MOSFET Die
MOSFET die front-end cost
MOSFET die probe test, thinning and dicing
MOSFET die wafer cost
MOSFET die cost
Complete MOSFET
Assembled component costs
Summary of the assembly
7. Component cost
Price Analysis
Estimation of Selling Price
Company Services
