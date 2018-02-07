Finnish scientists have found that only one third of tests reported the intensities of visible and UV light, humidity and temperature adequately.A group of researchers from Finland's Aalto University has found that most stability tests conducted on perovskite and dye-sensitized solar cells are being performed inadequately. The research team claims that the kinds of tests most commonly conducted currently lack common standards and are frequently not conducted in real-world conditions nor across groups of several cells. Overall, 261 aging tests were analyzed. "In about half of the aging studies, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...