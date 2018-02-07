Transatlantic media and entertainment marketing company reach4entertainment updated the market on its trading for the year to 31 December on Wednesday - a year in which the company appointed a new senior management team and raised £5.5m for future investment. The AIM-traded company said it expected to achieve adjusted EBITDA broadly in line with market expectations for the 12 month period, and in line with current market expectations for 2018. In the second half of 2017, Marc Boyan was ...

