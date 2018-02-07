Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) VTB Supervisory Council approves changes to the Management Board 07-Feb-2018 / 16:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Press release* 07 February 2018 VTB Supervisory Council approves changes to the Management Board ***************************************************************** On 7 February 2018, following the meeting of VTB Supervisory Council, Andrey Puchkov was elected as First Deputy President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board. Andrey Puchkov will oversee legal and administrative business areas, as well as non-core businesses and distressed assets of VTB Group. The Supervisory Council also elected Natalia Germanova as member of VTB Bank Management Board effective from the date the Central Bank of the Russian Federation approves her candidacy. Natalia Germanova will oversee marketing, advertising and media relations at VTB Group. Andrey Puchkov and Natalia Germanova have been elected by the Supervisory Council for the period until 9 June 2022 inclusively. Biography Andrey Puchkov was born in Moscow in 1977. In 1996-1997, he worked as economist and legal consultant in the Central Economic Department of the Bank of Russia. In 1997-1999, he was assistant lawyer and then lawyer at ALM Law Bureau. In 1999-2002, he was a member of the Moscow City Bar Association. Puchkov joined VTB in 2002, advancing from Deputy Head of the Legal Department to member of the Management Board. He has been Deputy President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board since December 2008. Natalia Germanova was born in Moscow. In 1998-2003 she worked at Unilever in the areas of sales and marketing. In 2003-2008 she was a marketing manager and then a marketing director at SUN InBev. In 2008, she joined Sberbank. She advanced from Marketing Department Director to Vice President and Director of the Marketing and Communications Department. She has been Advisor to CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank since 2016. ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 5188 End of Announcement EQS News Service 652315 07-Feb-2018

