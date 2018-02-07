Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market 2017-2025 by Drug & Application Type - A $19.65 Billion Market Opportunity

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global erythropoietin drugs market was valued at US$ 9,097.7 million in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 19,653.2 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9% from 2017 to 2025.

Rising incidence of CKD, cancer and HIV is the major factor fuelling the demand of erythropoietin drugs. Advancement in recombinant DNA technology has led to introduction of different forms of drugs such as epoetin-beta, darbepoetin-alfa and others. Biologics currently dominate the erythropoietin drugs market; but the entry of novel drugs with biosimilar formulations with better efficacy and cost effectiveness would present lucrative opportunities. Biosimilars would be a fast growing market, especially in developing countries in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, due to low cost therapeutics and enhanced efficacy.

The global erythropoietin drugs market is segmented by drug type into epoetin-alfa, epoetin-beta, darbepoetin-alfa and others. Epoetin-alfa dominates the global erythropoietin drugs market, since it is the first biologic for anemia caused due to kidney disease, cancer or HIV and is widely accepted by physicians. The global erythropoietin drugs market is segmented by application type into anemia (cancer and HIV), kidney disorders (ESRD and dialysis) and others (neural diseases, wound healing and others). Renal disease occupies a large share of the market due to the reported increase in prevalence of kidney disorders.

As of the current market scenario, North America dominated the global erythropoietin drugs market followed by the European market. Rising prevalence of renal disease, cancer and HIV, well established research and healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies are the key factors driving the North American market. Additionally, major biopharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are based in this region, further fuelling the erythropoietin drugs market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing erythropoietin drugs market in forecast period. It would be the most lucrative market for biosimilars with low cost of therapy and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Key Market Movements:

According to Kidney Disease Statistics for the United States , prevalence of CKD in the general population is around 14 percent, which is one the main drivers for growth of erythropoietin drugs market.

, prevalence of CKD in the general population is around 14 percent, which is one the main drivers for growth of erythropoietin drugs market. In cancer patients almost 77% suffer from anemia, which is often overlooked as fatigue is not generally not reported. Anemia is generally associated with cancer due to chemotherapy treatment, blood loss, marrow tumor, nutritional deficiency, but is mostly caused due to cytokine production.

There is a general increase in the trend of incidence of anemia with disease progression from HIV to autoimmune immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

With rise in R&D of biosimilars, pipeline drugs would further drive the market. Cadila Healthcare's (Zydus Cadila) Zyan1, an oral molecule used to treat anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) is under phase two trial. Roxadustat, is first-in-class drug for anemia caused by CKD, developed by FibroGen and AstraZeneca, in phase III studies in China and will be filed for approval before the end of 2017. GlaxoSmithKline's daprodustat and Akebia/Takeda's vadadustat, is also in phase III testing which might be the first oral alternative to injectable EPO for anemia.

