Comparison and Cost Analysis of the Thermo Fisher Ion 520 DNA Sequencing Chip

The "Thermo Fisher Ion 520 DNA Sequencing Chip: Comparison and Cost Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Today a main challenge in life science research is to reduce the price of genomic analysis, and the time taken to do it. Back in 2003, the cost of sequencing the human genome was almost $3B. That decreased to $10,000 in 2011, and is headed towards $1,000 in the next few years.

Thermo Fisher, with 8% of the microfluidic product market, is one of the companies most involved in sequencing applications, along with its rival Illumina. However, the two companies have different objectives.

Thermo Fisher intends to reduce analysis time with fast throughput and short single-end reads. Illumina has high throughput with short paired reads. To deliver fast reading, Thermo Fisher uses Ion Torrent technology, which relies on technology similar to an image sensor.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction



2. Company Profile and Supply Chain

Physical Analysis

Physical Analysis Methodology

Package Analysis

View and Dimensions

Opening

Cross-section: PCB Substrate, Flow Cell Member

Die Analysis

Die View and Dimensions: Flow Chamber, Pixels

Die Active Area View and Delayering

Die Process

Die Cross-Section: Metal Layers, Wells, ISFET

Manufacturing Process Flow

Wafer Fabrication Unit

Packaging Process Flow



3. Cost Analysis

Overview of the Cost Analysis

Supply Chain Description

Yield Hypotheses

Wafer Cost Analyses:

Front-end Cost

Die Cost

Packaging Cost Analysis

Packaging Back-End Cost

Packaging Cost by Process Step

Component Cost



4. Estimated Price Analysis



