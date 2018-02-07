Comparison and Cost Analysis of the Thermo Fisher Ion 520 DNA Sequencing Chip

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Today a main challenge in life science research is to reduce the price of genomic analysis, and the time taken to do it. Back in 2003, the cost of sequencing the human genome was almost $3B. That decreased to $10,000 in 2011, and is headed towards $1,000 in the next few years.
Thermo Fisher, with 8% of the microfluidic product market, is one of the companies most involved in sequencing applications, along with its rival Illumina. However, the two companies have different objectives.
Thermo Fisher intends to reduce analysis time with fast throughput and short single-end reads. Illumina has high throughput with short paired reads. To deliver fast reading, Thermo Fisher uses Ion Torrent technology, which relies on technology similar to an image sensor.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview/Introduction
2. Company Profile and Supply Chain
Physical Analysis
Physical Analysis Methodology
Package Analysis
View and Dimensions
Opening
Cross-section: PCB Substrate, Flow Cell Member
Die Analysis
Die View and Dimensions: Flow Chamber, Pixels
Die Active Area View and Delayering
Die Process
Die Cross-Section: Metal Layers, Wells, ISFET
Manufacturing Process Flow
Wafer Fabrication Unit
Packaging Process Flow
3. Cost Analysis
Overview of the Cost Analysis
Supply Chain Description
Yield Hypotheses
Wafer Cost Analyses:
Front-end Cost
Die Cost
Packaging Cost Analysis
Packaging Back-End Cost
Packaging Cost by Process Step
Component Cost
4. Estimated Price Analysis
