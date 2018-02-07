Ami Barlev Elected to Serve as Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of B Communications Ltd.

RAMAT-GAN, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2018 / B Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ: BCOM and TASE: BCOM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has elected Adv. Ami Barlev as Acting Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Barlev succeeds Shaul Elovitch who will continue to serve as a director.

Mr. Shaul Elovitch added, "I have no doubt that Ami, who has many years of experience in the communications' market, together with his unique abilities in corporate governance and regulation, will greatly contribute to the Company."

For further information, please contact:

Idit Cohen - IR Manager

idit@igld.com / Tel: +972-3-924-0000

Investor relations contacts:

Hadas Friedman-Investor Relations

Hadas@km-ir.co.il / Tel: +972-3-516-7620

