Datawatch Corporation: Imagine Software Incorporates Panopticon Dashboards into its Real-Time Portfolio, Risk and Compliance Management Solutions

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation (http://www.datawatch.com/) (NASDAQ-CM:DWCH (http://investor.datawatch.com/)) and Imagine Software (http://www.imaginesoftware.com/) today announced a partnership that enables Imagine to resell the Panopticon visual analytics platform alongside the firm's front-to-back-office portfolio risk and compliance management solutions.

Imagine offers the power of real-time, institutional-grade portfolio and risk management solutions, either fully serviced in the cloud with real-time pricing, security master, corporate actions, and derived market data, or a traditional in-house software deployment. The company's clients include many of the world's leading investment banks, hedge funds, asset managers and other financial services firms engaged in trading strategies and across all asset classes trading.

Datawatch Panopticon's (http://www.panopticon.com/) visual analysis software leverages the power of Imagine solutions to enable easier monitoring and analysis of risk and profitability in real-time. In addition, Panopticon's business intelligence dashboards help organize the plethora of data portfolios that risk managers have to navigate through, thus reducing the noise and optimally consolidating the most critical analytics in a readily accessible console.

"Imagine customers use Panopticon to connect to a range of real-time and historical data sources - including message buses, CEP engines, and Big Data repositories - and build custom analytical dashboards in mere minutes. This enables users to respond quickly to market events and make decisions that affect their organization's profitability, compliance and exposure during the trading day, as opposed to waiting for end-of-day or end-of-period reports. That's a tremendous business advantage over depending on the backward-looking, historical information that many financial firms still use to make critical decisions," said Lance Smith, CEO and co-founder of Imagine Software.

Peter Simpson, vice president of visualization strategy at Datawatch, stated: "Imagine has some of the most advanced risk and trading solutions in the world. The combination of their excellent risk analytics and data management functions with the Panopticon visualization technology provides the industry with one of the most powerful platforms available. Imagine is ideal for helping fund managers and other investment professionals make the most of the opportunities available in volatile market conditions."

About Imagine Software

Imagine Software, founded in 1993, provides real-time portfolio, risk management, and regulatory solutions for the world's leading financial services firms in more than twenty-five countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. Imagine provides institutional-grade functionality and broad cross-asset instrument support for businesses of all sizes and complexity. Imagine was the first to launch a cloud-based portfolio and risk management system in 2000 to make it easy for clients to access, customize, and use the firm's extensive analytics and products.

Headquartered in New York City, Imagine has offices in Hong Kong, London and Sydney. For more information, visit www.imaginesoftware.com (http://www.imaginesoftware.com/) or contact Imagine Software at 212-317-7600, and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/ImagineTicker) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/imagine-software).

About Panopticon

Leading capital markets firms rely on Datawatch Panopticon for faster analytics of real-time streaming and time series data. The powerful combination of fast data access through real-time streaming connectivity, rapid data understanding through visual analysis, faster investigation through time series analysis and playback down to the individual tick, and speedier action, supports organizations in making faster, more informed decisions that have an immediate financial impact. For more information about Panopticon and how it has been deployed at customers in time critical areas across trading, risk, compliance, trading operations, and asset management, please visit: www.panopticon.com (http://www.panopticon.com/)

About Datawatch Corporation

Datawatch Corporation (http://www.datawatch.com/) (NASDAQ-CM:DWCH (http://investor.datawatch.com/)) enables ordinary users to achieve extraordinary results with their data. Only Datawatch can unlock data from the widest variety of sources and prepare it for use in visualization and analytics tools, or for other business processes. When real-time visibility into rapidly changing data is critical, Datawatch also enables users to analyze streaming data, even in the most demanding environments, such as capital markets. Organizations of all sizes in more than 100 countries worldwide use Datawatch products, including 93 of the Fortune 100. The company is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, with offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Stockholm, Singapore and Manila. To learn more about Datawatch or download a free version of its enterprise software, please visit: www.datawatch.com (http://www.datawatch.com/).

