The Bank of Fincastle Welcomes New Board Members

FINCASTLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2018 / The Bank of Fincastle (OTC PINK: BFTL) announced that Gregory R. Gersack and Robert C. Wagner have joined The Bank of Fincastle Board of Directors.



Gregory R. Gersack



Gregory R. Gersack is the Senior Managing Principal and Co-Head of Investment Banking of FIG Partners, LLC. Mr. Gersack joined FIG Partners in 2008 and served as its Head of Institutional Sales/Capital Markets. He was also Senior Vice President of Sales, Director of Bank Equity Sales and Trading and Trading Manager for Howe Barnes Hoefer & Arnett, Inc. Gersack has over 23 years of diverse experience in the financial services industry. He has an extensive knowledge of the industry gained from his years of experience in the capital markets but also from holding positions as a community bank board member and a federal regulator. His professional experience also includes seven years with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, working as the Supervisory Financial Analyst with the Supervision and Regulation Division on bank merger and acquisition proposals, focusing on the financial, managerial, and competitive effects of these transactions. Gersack worked in the trust department of Beverly Bank. He served as the HBI's primary contact for the firm's largest institutional clients and assisted them with identifying investments and trading activity. He is on the Board of Directors of FIG Partners, LLC, NorStates Bank and Northern States Financial Corporation. He was also a Director of NorCal Community Bancorp, Bank of Alameda and Howe Barnes Hoefer & Arnett, Inc. Mr. Gersack received an MBA in Finance from DePaul University in 1997 and Bachelor's degree in Economics from Lawrence University, Appleton, WI in 1987. He resides in Chicago, Illinois.



Robert C. Wagner



Robert C. Wagner is the founder and managing principal of Three Rivers Fund Advisors, LLC, the portfolio manager to a fund that invests exclusively in financial institutions. From 1997 to 2013, Mr. Wagner held senior positions at regional brokerage firms, where his specialty was the sales and trading of community bank stocks. Prior to entering the securities industry, Mr. Wagner was an attorney in private practice. Mr. Wagner has a J.D. from Duquesne University School of Law and a B.S. in Industrial Management from Carnegie Mellon University. He resides in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with his family.

"We welcome Mr. Gersack and Mr. Wagner to our Board of Directors," said Scott Steele, President and CEO of The Bank of Fincastle. "They each bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in the banking and financial industry to our board and The Bank of Fincastle."

About The Bank of Fincastle

The Bank of Fincastle has been a leading financial services provider for consumers and small businesses since 1875 and offers a full range of banking, lending and investment products. Headquartered in Fincastle, Virginia, the bank has six full-service branches, thirteen ATM locations, three 7 am to 7 pm drive-through locations, online and mobile banking, 24/7 telephone banking and online real estate lending applications. To reach one of our professionals visit www.bankoffincastle.bank or call 540-473-2761. The Bank of Fincastle is a Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender, and Equal Opportunity Employer.

CONTACT:

Cindy Bailey

Marketing Director

540-966-0248

cindy.bailey@bankoffincastle.com

SOURCE: The Bank of Fincastle