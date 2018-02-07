Comparison and Cost Analysis of Continental's SRL1: Manufacturing and Packaging Processes, as well as an Estimation of the Manufacturing Cost and Selling Price

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensing has a wide spectrum of applications, one of which is in autonomous or self-driving cars. LiDAR is therefore attracting attention from the automotive industry, as well as other fields. However, until now, systems haven't matched challenging automotive specifications for reliability, compact-ness, and cost-efficiency.
Based on rugged design and components, the SRL-1 from Continental provides a reliable and efficient solid-state LiDAR for frontal impact detection without any mechanical movement. Detecting collisions in an urban environment at speeds up to 50km/h, including an emergency braking assist (EBA) function, makes this product a great asset for today's autonomous and assisted driving needs.
A mature but efficient strained InAlGaAs/GaAs quantum well-structure laser photodiode from OSRAM is the SRL-1's light emitter. This choice reduces costs and enables measurement of the distance to objects without a reflector. The SRL-1 uses the time-of-flight technique with a very high repetition rate thanks to a Freescale processing chipset and application specific integrated circuit (ASIC).
The integration and design of the system provide a light and compact system. It can therefore be used in several types of personal or industrial vehicle without being too invasive. That design also keeps its price low relative to competing products. This report details the full Continental SRL1 system's manufacturing and packaging processes, as well as an estimation of the manufacturing cost and selling price.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview/Introduction
2. Company Profile
System Physical Analysis
Views and Dimensions
System Opening and Overview
Mother Board
Top side - overview
Top side - high definition photo
Top side - PCB markings
Top side - main component markings
Top side - main component identification
Top side - other component markings
Top side - other component identification
Bottom side - high definition photo
Bottom side - component identification
Daughter Board
3. Cost Analysis
Accessing the BOM
PCB Cost
ASIC Estimation Cost
BOM Cost - Electronic Boards
BOM Cost - Housing
Material Cost Breakdown
Accessing the Added Value (AV) Cost
Electronic Boards Manufacturing Flow
Details of the Housing Assembly and Functional Test Costs
Added Value Cost Breakdown
Manufacturing Cost Breakdown
Selling Price
Estimation of the Manufacturing Price
Estimation of the Selling Price
