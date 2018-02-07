Comparison and Cost Analysis of Continental's SRL1: Manufacturing and Packaging Processes, as well as an Estimation of the Manufacturing Cost and Selling Price

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Continental SRL1: State-of-the-art LiDAR for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems: Comparison and Cost Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensing has a wide spectrum of applications, one of which is in autonomous or self-driving cars. LiDAR is therefore attracting attention from the automotive industry, as well as other fields. However, until now, systems haven't matched challenging automotive specifications for reliability, compact-ness, and cost-efficiency.

Based on rugged design and components, the SRL-1 from Continental provides a reliable and efficient solid-state LiDAR for frontal impact detection without any mechanical movement. Detecting collisions in an urban environment at speeds up to 50km/h, including an emergency braking assist (EBA) function, makes this product a great asset for today's autonomous and assisted driving needs.

A mature but efficient strained InAlGaAs/GaAs quantum well-structure laser photodiode from OSRAM is the SRL-1's light emitter. This choice reduces costs and enables measurement of the distance to objects without a reflector. The SRL-1 uses the time-of-flight technique with a very high repetition rate thanks to a Freescale processing chipset and application specific integrated circuit (ASIC).



The integration and design of the system provide a light and compact system. It can therefore be used in several types of personal or industrial vehicle without being too invasive. That design also keeps its price low relative to competing products. This report details the full Continental SRL1 system's manufacturing and packaging processes, as well as an estimation of the manufacturing cost and selling price.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction



2. Company Profile

System Physical Analysis

Views and Dimensions

System Opening and Overview

Mother Board

Top side - overview

Top side - high definition photo

Top side - PCB markings

Top side - main component markings

Top side - main component identification

Top side - other component markings

Top side - other component identification

Bottom side - high definition photo

Bottom side - component identification

Daughter Board



3. Cost Analysis

Accessing the BOM

PCB Cost

ASIC Estimation Cost

BOM Cost - Electronic Boards

BOM Cost - Housing

Material Cost Breakdown

Accessing the Added Value (AV) Cost

Electronic Boards Manufacturing Flow

Details of the Housing Assembly and Functional Test Costs

Added Value Cost Breakdown

Manufacturing Cost Breakdown

Selling Price

Estimation of the Manufacturing Price

Estimation of the Selling Price



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gzmtqk/comparison_and?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716