Showroomprivé, Europe's second-largest online private sales player, announced that Carrefour Group (Paris:CA) had finalized the acquisition of a c17% strategic stake in the capital of Showroomprivé from Conforama, as announced on January 11 20181

Following the completion of this operation, Carrefour Group replaces Conforama in the existing shareholders' agreement between the founders of Showroomprivé and Conforama. The founders retain a stake representing 27.17% of the capital and 40.42% of the voting rights of Showroomprivé and Carrefour Group acquires a 16.86% stake in the capital and 13.67% of the voting rights.

This operation was granted an exemption from the obligation to file a takeover bid by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers2

Carrefour Group will be represented on the Board of Directors of SRP Groupe, Showroomprivé's head company, by Marie Cheval, Executive Director Customers, Services and Digital Transformation of Carrefour Group and Carrefour France, who will be a member of the Board3 and Frédéric Haffner, Executive Director Strategy and M&A of Carrefour Group, who will be censor of the Board of Directors4

About Carrefour

With a multiformat network of 12,300 stores in over 30 countries, Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour serves 105 million customers worldwide and posted sales of 88.24 billion euros in 2017. The Group has more than 380,000 employees who contribute to making Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for all, offering quality food every day, accessible everywhere and at a reasonable price.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, Twitter (@CarrefourGroup) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

About Showroomprive.com

Showroomprive.com is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of close to 2,000 brand partners on its mobile app or online in France and in eight of its European country markets. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick and profitable growth. Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP), and reported gross turnover of over 750 million euros in 2016, corresponding to net sales of 540 million euros, up 22% versus the previous year. The company employs close to 1,000 people. For more information: www.showroomprivegroup.com

Marie CHEVAL Executive Director Customers, Services and Digital Transformation of Carrefour Group and Carrefour France

Marie Cheval, born in 1974, is a graduate of the Paris Institute of Political Studies and of France's national school of administration (ENA). In 1999, Marie Cheval joined the Inspectorate General of Finances. From 2002 until 2011, she occupied a number of positions with the La Poste Group: Director of financial services strategy for La Poste, and then La Banque Postale; Marketing and Sales Director (2006 2009), then Director of Operations for La Banque Postale (2009 2011). In 2011, Marie Cheval joined the Société Générale Group as Director of Global Transactions and Payment Services. She was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Boursorama in 2013.

On October 2nd 2017, Marie Cheval joined Carrefour group and was appointed Group and France Executive Director Customers, Services and Digital Transformation.

Frédéric HAFFNER Executive Director Strategy and M&A of Carrefour Group

Frédéric Haffner, born in 1976, is a graduate of the HEC business school. In 1999 he joined Rothschild Cie, where he led on a number of mergers and acquisitions and financing operations to assist major French and European corporate in their international development. He joined Carrefour in 2014 as Director of Mergers and Acquisitions. In 2017, he coordinated the IPO of Carmila, Carrefour shopping malls' arm in Europe and Grupo Carrefour Brasil.

Since October 2nd 2017, Frédéric Haffner has been Executive Director Strategies M&A.

1 See press release of 11 January 2018.

2 See decision AMF 218C0201 of 23 January 2018.

3 Replacing Alexandre Nodale.

4 Replacing Andrew Bond.

